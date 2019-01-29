Indiana dispatcher helps boy who called 911 with fractions homework

A 911 dispatcher has to be ready for anything, including one of the most terrifying topics for people of all ages: math.

An Indiana dispatcher had to put her grade school skills to the test recently after she got a 911 call from a young boy who needed help with fractions.

Lafayette Police dispatcher Antonia Bundy answered the call from the unidentified boy, who told Bundy that he'd had “a bad day at school.”

“What happened at school that made you have a bad day?” Bundy can be heard asking in the audio recording, later posted to Twitter.

“They train for many emergency situations -- homework help is not one they plan for. We don’t recommend 911 for homework help but this dispatcher helped a young boy out and brightened his day,” the tweet read.

By asking the caller a series of questions, Bundy was able to figure out the boy was struggling with math – specifically fractions.

“Is there a problem you want me to help you with?” she asked him.

In the recording, Bundy is then heard helping the child solve the question: three-fourths plus one-fourth. She had him take out a piece of paper to figure out the answer: one.

The boy thanked Bundy for helping with the problem and apologized for calling 911.

“I’m sorry for calling you, but I really needed help,” he said.

Lafayette Police Sgt. Matt Gard told ABC7 that Bundy didn’t miss a beat when she got the phone call.

“She's very much a dedicated employee, it doesn't surprise us that she goes above and beyond on a regular basis," he said.

He said while police don’t recommend calling 911 for homework help, the young boy is not going to be in trouble.

People on Twitter praised Bundy for her actions, with one person saying the dispatcher "clearly understands that it may not be an emergency to us but it is to somebody."

"Great job helping this very stressed young man in his time of need," the person added.