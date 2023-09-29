Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Indiana

Indiana to build $1.2 billion prison to replace 2 other facilities

The new correctional facility will by the costliest building project ever in IN

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb broke ground Thursday on a $1.2 billion prison in northern Indiana that will replace two others in the state's costliest building project ever.

The new Westville Correctional Facility in LaPorte County, when finished, will replace the existing facility with that name and the nearby Indiana State Prison in Michigan City.

The current Westville prison was converted more than 40 years ago from a state mental health center built in 1951, while the first bricks of the state prison were laid before the Civil War, The Times of Northwest Indiana reported.

ALABAMA LAWMAKERS ADVANCE MEASURE THAT COULD CREATE A NEW STATEHOUSE

Indiana Fox News graphic

The construction of a new prison in Westville will cost $1.2 billion, the largest budget given to any state building in Indiana. (Fox News)

The 1.4 million-square-foot new prison is expected to house up to 4,200 male inmates and will provide "a modern and efficient space" for both inmates and more than 900 Indiana Department of Correction staff working there, Holcomb, a Republican, said in a news release.

"We are consolidating and building the largest correctional facility in the state with much-needed security upgrades, expanded health care and education services and an enhanced recidivism program for incarcerated individuals," Holcomb said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The new prison due to be completed in early 2027 will include a 240-bed mental health unit, he said.

The Republican-controlled General Assembly funded the new prison in the 2021-22 and 2023-24 state budgets.