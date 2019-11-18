Indian national charged with sexual assault while working in Afghanistan as US contractor: DOJ

An Indian national is accused of committing sexual assault while working as a U.S. contractor in Afghanistan, the Department of Justice said Monday.

Lokesh Naik, 35, was charged earlier this month by a federal grand jury in the District of Columbia with two counts of aggravated sexual abuse and one count of abusive sexual contact, the DOJ said in a press release.

U.S. military authorities in Afghanistan arrested Naik on Nov. 8. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Harvey via video teleconference before being removed to the U.S., according to the DOJ.

Naik arrived at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst by a military transport aircraft on Sunday in the custody of Deputy U.S. Marshals.

MILITARY SEXUAL ASSAULTS RISE BY 44% AMONG FEMALES IN RANKS: PENTAGON REPORT

According to his indictment, Naik allegedly entered the room of a 24-year-old U.S. national and sexually assaulted her while he was working as an employee of a U.S. military contractor on Operating Base Fenty, Afghanistan.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The case is being investigated by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command and the FBI’s Washington Field Office.