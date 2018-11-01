Independence Realty Trust: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) _ Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results matched Wall Street expectations.

The Philadelphia-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $16.5 million, or 19 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 19 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $4.8 million, or 5 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $48.8 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $47.8 million.

Independence Realty Trust expects full-year funds from operations in the range of 74 cents to 75 cents per share.

The company's shares have fallen 1.5 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 2 percent in the last 12 months.

