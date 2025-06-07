Expand / Collapse search
Border security

National Guard to be deployed in Los Angeles County as anti-ICE protests rage: border czar Tom Homan

Homan says authorities 'stepping up' to address violence and destruction at demonstration sites

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch , Bill Melugin Fox News
Published
ICE ‘not going to apologize’ for enforcing the law, says ‘border czar’ Video

ICE ‘not going to apologize’ for enforcing the law, says ‘border czar’

WARNING: Graphic content—‘Border czar’ Tom Homan addresses escalating anti-ICE riots and pushback against the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown on ‘The Big Weekend Show.’

The National Guard will be deployed to Los Angeles County after anti-ICE protests continued to escalate Saturday afternoon, Trump administration border czar Tom Homan told Fox News Saturday.

On Saturday, tear gas was deployed near Home Depot in Paramount, California, where Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers were allegedly conducting a raid.

Following the raid, a violent protest broke out and several arrests were made for assault on a federal agent, according to U.S. Border Patrol Chief Michael W. Banks.

ICE and immigration raids

People block off the street and set a fire during protests against ICE and immigration raids on Saturday, June 7, 2025 in Paramount, CA. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

FEDERAL OFFICIALS SLAM DEMOCRATS FOR 'DANGEROUS' RHETORIC AS ICE AGENTS FACE VIOLENT MOBS IN LA, NYC

Videos and photos provided to Fox News by a federal source showed Border Patrol agents' perspective from inside their vehicle as they attempted to leave the protest area.

Footage shows their vehicle being pelted with rocks, stones, and concrete, as the windshield shatters.

Border Patrol agents' government vehicle pelted with rocks Video

Federal sources stressed the violence at the Paramount riot could have killed an agent or caused a crash.

"ANY attack on our agents or officers will not be tolerated," Banks wrote in an X post. "You will be arrested and federally prosecuted."

Photos showed a Border Patrol car damaged by anti-ICE protesters in Paramount, California.

Photos showed a Border Patrol car damaged by anti-ICE protesters in Paramount, Calif., Saturday. (Provided to Fox News)

SOCIAL MEDIA, TRUMP ADMIN ERUPTS OVER LA MAYOR'S REACTION TO ICE RAIDS: 'YOU'RE A CRIMINAL TOO'

While protesters reportedly targeted law enforcement vehicles, they also allegedly damaged and robbed nearby property.

FOX LA reporter Matthew Seedorff shared a video to X showing the station's SUV with its windows smashed with bricks.

"F*** ICE" was spray painted in white on the passenger side of the car.

FOX LA's work SUV was damaged by anti-ICE protesters in Paramount, California.

FOX LA's work SUV was damaged by anti-ICE protesters in Paramount, Calif., Saturday.  (@MattSeedorff via X)

"So this is what's left of our work car," Seedorff said in the video. "We had it parked near the scene. Obviously, we got here right at the beginning before we knew it was going to escalate to the situation that it got to. This is a brand-new news truck that we just got. Looks like the tires were slashed. They busted into the windows. Our personal bags were in the car [and] they stole all the stuff that was inside."

In an interview with Fox News' "The Big Weekend Show," Homan said authorities are "stepping up" and "mobiliz[ing]" to address violence and destruction occurring near raid locations where demonstrators are gathering.

"American people, this is about enforcing the law, and again, we're not going to apologize for doing it," Homan said.

California anti-ICE protester burns American flag Video

ICE operations in LA this week resulted in the arrest of 118 illegal immigrants, including five gang members and those with prior criminal histories of drug trafficking, assault, cruelty to children, domestic violence, robbery, and alien smuggling, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Nationwide, 2,000 illegal immigrants were arrested this week.

The Paramount protest comes less than 24 hours after more than 1,000 Los Angeles rioters surrounded a federal law enforcement building and assaulted ICE agents, slashed tires, and defaced buildings.

ICE and immigration raids

Police kick tear gas back toward a crowd as people block off the street and set a fire during protests against ICE and immigration raids on Saturday, in Paramount, Calif. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

ICE SWEEPS THROUGH LA BUSINESSES AS LOCAL DEMOCRATS CRY FOUL OVER TRUMP ADMINISTRATION'S ENFORCEMENT ACTIONS

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem took to X Saturday afternoon with a strong to protesters.

"A message to the LA rioters: you will not stop us or slow us down," Noem wrote in a post. "@ICEgov will continue to enforce the law. And if you lay a hand on a law enforcement officer, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) and Los Angeles County Fire Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.

