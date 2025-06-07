Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Illegal Immigrants

Patel promises FBI coming for anyone assaulting cops as Los Angeles erupts over ICE raids

Trump signed order deploying 2,000 National Guard troops following violent anti-ICE attacks on federal agents

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
close
Border Patrol agents' government vehicle pelted with rocks Video

Border Patrol agents' government vehicle pelted with rocks

Border Patrol agents attempting to leave an anti-ICE protest in Paramount, California, on Saturday had their vehicle pelted with rocks, stones and concrete while driving. (Exclusive to FOX provided via Federal Source)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Following violent anti-ICE riots in Los Angeles on Saturday night, FBI Director Kash Patel warned "if you assault a law enforcement officer, you’re going to jail—period."

"It doesn’t matter where you came from, how you got here, or what cause you claim to represent," Patel told Fox News Digital. "If local jurisdictions won’t stand behind the men and women who wear the badge, the FBI will."

President Donald Trump signed a Presidential Memorandum deploying 2,000 National Guardsmen to Paramount, California after immigration authorities driving in the area were pelted with rocks, stones, and concrete — shattering government vehicle windshields.

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Michael W. Banks shared a photo of one Border Patrol agent's bloody hand, which was injured by a rock flying through the windshield.

A Border Patrol agent receives medical attention after being injured by a flying rock.

A Border Patrol agent receives medical attention after being injured by a flying rock. (Exclusive to FOX provided via Federal Source)

NATIONAL GUARD TO BE DEPLOYED IN LOS ANGELES COUNTY AS ANTI-ICE PROTESTS RAGE: BORDER CZAR TOM HOMAN

Federal sources said agents could have been killed by the flying debris. 

"Doesn’t matter where you came from, how you got here, or what movement speaks to you. If the local police force won’t back our men and women on the thin blue line, we @FBI will," Patel wrote on X.

The bureau has an entire force dedicated to immigration, with its highest concentration in Los Angeles.

Several arrests have already been made for assault on a federal agent, Banks confirmed.

ICE riot LA

People hold Mexican flags and gesture next to a car in flames following multiple detentions by ICE, in the Los Angeles County city of Paramount, Calif., Saturday. (REUTERS/Barbara Davidson)

FEDERAL OFFICIALS SLAM DEMOCRATS FOR 'DANGEROUS' RHETORIC AS ICE AGENTS FACE VIOLENT MOBS IN LA, NYC

The fiery Paramount protest marked the second consecutive day of substantial violent riots in Los Angeles.

On Friday night, more than 1,000 Los Angeles rioters surrounded a federal law enforcement building and assaulted ICE agents, slashed tires, and defaced buildings.

ICE riot LA

A car burns on Atlantic Boulevard during a standoff between protesters and law enforcement, following multiple detentions by ICE in the Los Angeles County city of Paramount, Calif., Saturday. (Reuters/Barbara Davidson)

ICE SWEEPS THROUGH LA BUSINESSES AS LOCAL DEMOCRATS CRY FOUL OVER TRUMP ADMINISTRATION'S ENFORCEMENT ACTIONS

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said protesters would not slow ICE agents down, and cautioned rioters.

"If you lay a hand on a law enforcement officer, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Noem wrote in an X post.

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said the agency is seeking information regarding the identity of those throwing rocks at vehicles conducting critical law enforcement operations, noting "it is only a matter of time."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"One of the perpetrators in this video is wearing a helmet, and we’re going to use our investigative tools to locate the individual," Bongino wrote in an X post. "I strongly suggest you turn yourself in, it’s only a matter of time."

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.