Suspect in Illinois deputy's death has more charges added after multi-state crime spree

A man charged with killing an Illinois sheriff’s deputy is now facing more charges in connection to a multi-state crime spree he allegedly carried out in the hours following the officer’s death.

Ray Tate was already facing charges of first-degree murder in the Dec. 29 death of 38-year-old Wayne County Deputy Sean Riley, FOX2 St. Louis reported. He was additionally charged with kidnapping, assault, carjacking and robbery on Tuesday.

ILLINOIS POLICE OFFICER BEGGED FOR HER LIFE BEFORE BEING SHOT DEAD WITH OWN FIREARM: DOCS

Riley had responded to a motorist assist call on Interstate 64 around 5 a.m. near the Illinois-Indiana border. Another deputy who arrived at the same scene shortly after found Riley shot dead and his squad car missing, authorities said at the time. The police car was later found abandoned on the freeway.

Tate later carjacked a semi-truck driver between southern Illinois and St. Peters, Mo., St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar said, according to the station. Tate allegedly escorted the truck driver into a gas station at gunpoint, but the driver was able to get away.

Tate then tried to carjack another driver at the gas station but failed, Lohmar said. He allegedly found another car, shot the driver and drove away.

That car was also found abandoned about a mile away near I-70 in O’Fallon, Mo., where Lohmar said he carjacked another driver and forced him at gunpoint to drive them to Illinois.

Tate was later arrested after allegedly barricading himself inside a home in Carlyle, Illinois, with the kidnap victim and the homeowner, Leonard Cox, who told the station that Tate should face the maximum punishment.

"Let’s let the judicial system do its due course and pray for the best that they do its best and they nail him for everything, for the maximum," Cox said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The station, citing the Kentucky Department of Corrections, reported that Tate had been on mandatory reentry supervision that expired on Dec. 21.

Tate is being held at the Wayne County Department of Corrections.

A funeral for Riley was held on Tuesday.

Fox News' Louis Casiano contributed to this report.