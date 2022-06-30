Illinois shooting: Three men found dead by relative in apartment

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Three men were found shot to death on Tuesday afternoon when a family member went to check on their relative at an apartment in Kankakee, Illinois, roughly 50 miles south of Chicago.

Emergency medical personnel responded to the scene but all three victims had been shot earlier that day or overnight and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Neighbors told Fox 32 Chicago that they heard gunshots shortly before 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

"Gunshots are heard around here all the time. It’s just sad," one woman told the local news outlet.

Two of the victims were identified by the Kankakee County Sheriff's Office as Kyle Washington, 25, and Deontay Tyler, 24. A third victim wasn't identified because his family had not been notified yet.

A large crowd of people gathered at the scene on Tuesday. Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis addressed concerns from the community that "the investigation appeared to move slowly."

"While it may have appeared that officers were not completing tasks, they were doing their job to make sure that nothing was compromising the investigation," Curtis said in a statement on Thursday.

The Kankakee County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to questions about a suspect or what led up to the shooting on Thursday.