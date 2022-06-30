Expand / Collapse search
Illinois
Published

Illinois shooting: Three men found dead by relative in apartment

The three men were found shot to death in Kankakee, Illinois, about 50 miles south of Chicago

By Paul Best | Fox News
Three men were found shot to death on Tuesday afternoon when a family member went to check on their relative at an apartment in Kankakee, Illinois, roughly 50 miles south of Chicago. 

Emergency medical personnel responded to the scene but all three victims had been shot earlier that day or overnight and were pronounced dead at the scene. 

Neighbors told Fox 32 Chicago that they heard gunshots shortly before 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday. 

    Law enforcement officers outside an apartment in Kankakee, Illinois, where three men were found shot to death on Wednesday.  (Fox 32 Chicago)

"Gunshots are heard around here all the time. It’s just sad," one woman told the local news outlet. 

CHICAGO POLICE LOOK TO RECRUIT US MARINES TO COMBAT OFFICER SHORTAGE 

Two of the victims were identified by the Kankakee County Sheriff's Office as Kyle Washington, 25, and Deontay Tyler, 24. A third victim wasn't identified because his family had not been notified yet. 

A large crowd of people gathered at the scene on Tuesday. Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis addressed concerns from the community that "the investigation appeared to move slowly."

A large crowd gathered outside the scene on Wednesday after the bodies were discovered. 

A large crowd gathered outside the scene on Wednesday after the bodies were discovered.  (Fox 32 Chicago)

"While it may have appeared that officers were not completing tasks, they were doing their job to make sure that nothing was compromising the investigation," Curtis said in a statement on Thursday. 

The Kankakee County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to questions about a suspect or what led up to the shooting on Thursday. 

