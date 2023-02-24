Illinois woman ran over by thief who stole her SUV with 2-year-old inside

A suburban Chicago woman was run over and her 2-year-old son was temporarily abducted by a thief who forcibly stole her SUV on Thursday, police said.

The woman had returned home Thursday afternoon to Libertyville with her two children and had taken one child inside when another vehicle drove up and a man hopped out and commandeered her SUV, battering the woman as she tried to get to her 2-year-old son, who was still in her vehicle, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said.

As the two vehicles fled, one of the drivers ran her over, causing serious injuries to her extremities, the office said in a news release. She was hospitalized in serious condition.

A short time later, someone working at a Waukegan business called 911 to report that two vehicles entered its parking lot and the driver of one of the vehicles abandoned a small child, the sheriff's office said. The caller brought the child in from the parking lot.

The stolen SUV was located shortly afterward in another parking lot, the sheriff’s office said.