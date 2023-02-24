Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Illinois
Published

Illinois woman ran over by thief who stole her SUV with 2-year-old inside

IL 2-year-old was dropped off at a Waukegan business, mother remains in serious condition

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A suburban Chicago woman was run over and her 2-year-old son was temporarily abducted by a thief who forcibly stole her SUV on Thursday, police said.

The woman had returned home Thursday afternoon to Libertyville with her two children and had taken one child inside when another vehicle drove up and a man hopped out and commandeered her SUV, battering the woman as she tried to get to her 2-year-old son, who was still in her vehicle, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said.

As the two vehicles fled, one of the drivers ran her over, causing serious injuries to her extremities, the office said in a news release. She was hospitalized in serious condition.

CHICAGO-AREA MAN TIED UP, BEAT WOMAN HE MET ON DATING APP: POLICE

A short time later, someone working at a Waukegan business called 911 to report that two vehicles entered its parking lot and the driver of one of the vehicles abandoned a small child, the sheriff's office said. The caller brought the child in from the parking lot.

A woman was run over after a thief stole her car carrying her child.

A woman was run over after a thief stole her car carrying her child.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The stolen SUV was located shortly afterward in another parking lot, the sheriff’s office said.