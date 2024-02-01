Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Illinois

Illinois police K-9 fatally shot while chasing fleeing suspect

K-9 officer Nyx began serving Rockford Police Department in 2018

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 1 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A police K-9 in Illinois was shot and killed in the line of duty on Sunday while chasing a suspect who fled from officers, authorities said.

K-9 Nyx of the Rockford Police Department and her handler, Officer Vargas, located a suspect who was wanted in connection with an earlier domestic situation, the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office said in a news release.

The suspect, identified as Malik Trotter, had gotten into an argument with a woman at an apartment and left with her phone, prosecutors said. The victim’s son then heard three gunshots before Trotter left the area.

When Nyx and Vargas tried to stop Trotter, the suspect fled and jumped a fence. The K-9 and officer chased after him, though Nyx caught up with Trotter first. 

TENNESSEE POLICE KILL DRIVER WHO OPENED FIRE ON THEM

K-9 Officer Nyx

Nyx was shot and killed while chasing after a suspect wanted in connection with a domestic situation. (Rockford Police Department)

Vargas heard three gunshots as he got closer and found Nyx lying next to a residence with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

The officer then spotted Trotter across the street, where authorities said the suspect opened fire. Vargas returned fire and struck Trotter in the leg before ultimately taking him into custody.

K-9 Officer Nyx and Officer Vargas

In this October 2020 photo, Nyx and Vargas demonstrating training exercises. (Rockford Police Department)

Trotter was treated at the scene before paramedics rushed him to a hospital. 

PHILADELPHIA OFFICER SHOT IN HAND WHILE SERVING WARRANT

Nyx, however, was pronounced dead a short time later.
 

K-9 Officer Nyx

Nyx began serving the Rockford Police Department in 2018. She died on Sunday. (Rockford Police Department)

"K-9 Nyx paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving and protecting this community," Chief of Police Carla Redd said in a statement. "I ask that you all keep K-9 Officer Vargas, the entire K-9 Unit, and Nyx in your thoughts and prayers. K-9 Nyx is family and we are truly thankful for her service to the Rockford Police Department."

The department on Tuesday held a procession for Nyx, who had joined the department in 2018.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, the Winnebago Boone Integrity Task Force is leading the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.