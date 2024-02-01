Illinois police K-9 fatally shot while chasing fleeing suspect

A police K-9 in Illinois was shot and killed in the line of duty on Sunday while chasing a suspect who fled from officers, authorities said.

K-9 Nyx of the Rockford Police Department and her handler, Officer Vargas, located a suspect who was wanted in connection with an earlier domestic situation, the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office said in a news release.

The suspect, identified as Malik Trotter, had gotten into an argument with a woman at an apartment and left with her phone, prosecutors said. The victim’s son then heard three gunshots before Trotter left the area.

When Nyx and Vargas tried to stop Trotter, the suspect fled and jumped a fence. The K-9 and officer chased after him, though Nyx caught up with Trotter first.

Vargas heard three gunshots as he got closer and found Nyx lying next to a residence with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

The officer then spotted Trotter across the street, where authorities said the suspect opened fire. Vargas returned fire and struck Trotter in the leg before ultimately taking him into custody.

Trotter was treated at the scene before paramedics rushed him to a hospital.

Nyx, however, was pronounced dead a short time later.



"K-9 Nyx paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving and protecting this community," Chief of Police Carla Redd said in a statement. "I ask that you all keep K-9 Officer Vargas, the entire K-9 Unit, and Nyx in your thoughts and prayers. K-9 Nyx is family and we are truly thankful for her service to the Rockford Police Department."

The department on Tuesday held a procession for Nyx, who had joined the department in 2018.

Meanwhile, the Winnebago Boone Integrity Task Force is leading the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.