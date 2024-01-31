Expand / Collapse search
Pennsylvania

Philadelphia officer shot in hand while serving warrant

Officer treated for graze wound and released from hospital, police commissioner says

Associated Press
Published
A Philadelphia police officer was shot in the hand while serving a search warrant at a home on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The officer sustained a graze wound to the right hand around 6 a.m., police officials said in a statement.

A shot was fired after a 10-person team breached the first door of the home and started to enter the second door, Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said at a news conference. The bullet ricocheted off the officer’s ballistic vest and into his hand, Bethel said.

Philadelphia police vehicle

A Philadelphia police vehicle is photographed at the scene of a 2022 shooting. (FOX29 Philadelphia WTXF)

Officers did not return fire and the person inside surrendered, Bethel said.

The officer, a 33-year veteran, was treated at a hospital and has already been released, he said.

"It could have been much worse," Mayor Cherelle Parker said. "This is another reminder of the senseless and all-too-present gun violence here in the city of Philadelphia."

Days ago, officials said a man was fatally shot by an officer after he shot and wounded another officer in a corner store. On Tuesday, officials released several minutes of security video as concerns grew about the use of force in the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Alexander Spencer.