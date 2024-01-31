Tennessee police kill driver who opened fire on them

Police responding to a reported traffic crash in Tennessee fatally shot a driver who exited the vehicle and fired at officers, authorities said.

PHILADELPHIA POLICE REVIEWING SOCIAL MEDIA VIDEO OF OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTOUT

Springfield Police officers responded to the crash late Tuesday, and when they arrived the driver got out of the vehicle with a gun, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement. At some point while interacting with officers, Kevin Chapman, 28, pointed the gun at officers and fired and officers returned fire, the statement said.

Chapman was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. No officers were injured.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The bureau is investigating the shooting, the agency said. No further information was immediately released.