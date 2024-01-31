Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee

Tennessee police kill driver who opened fire on them

Springfield, TN officers were responding to traffic crash report when incident transpired

Associated Press
Published
Police responding to a reported traffic crash in Tennessee fatally shot a driver who exited the vehicle and fired at officers, authorities said.

Nashville, Knoxville, Memphis crime

Police in Springfield, Tennessee, fatally shot a motorist who opened fire on them late Tuesday. (Fox News)

Springfield Police officers responded to the crash late Tuesday, and when they arrived the driver got out of the vehicle with a gun, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement. At some point while interacting with officers, Kevin Chapman, 28, pointed the gun at officers and fired and officers returned fire, the statement said.

Chapman was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. No officers were injured.

The bureau is investigating the shooting, the agency said. No further information was immediately released.