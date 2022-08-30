Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chicago
Published

Illinois man sentenced to 55 years in prison for the shooting death of a deputy US marshal

Illinois man was arrested in Lincoln, IL, following a high-speed pursuit

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 30 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A federal judge sentenced an Illinois man to 55 years in prison Monday for the shooting death of a deputy U.S. marshal serving an arrest warrant for a series of downstate burglaries.

U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly imposed the sentence on Floyd E. Brown, 43, of Springfield, for his April 8 conviction on charges of second-degree murder of a federal officer, attempting to kill additional federal officers, assault of federal officers and multiple firearm counts. Brown was acquitted of first-degree murder.

Special Deputy U.S. Marshal Jacob Keltner, 35, was a McHenry County deputy working with a Marshal’s Service fugitive task force when he was killed on March 7, 2019, at a Rockford hotel.

CHICAGO POLICE ARREST MAN SUSPECTED OF PUSHING CTA RIDER ONTO TRACKS

An Illinois man was sentenced to 55 years in prison for killing a deputy U.S. marshal.

An Illinois man was sentenced to 55 years in prison for killing a deputy U.S. marshal.

CHICAGO CRIME CRISIS: SUSPECT BRAZENLY GUNS DOWN WOMAN OUTSIDE POLICE STATION, FIRES INTO BUILDING

When task force officers attempted to gain access to Brown’s third-floor hotel room, he fired 10 shots through the door and nearby walls, narrowly missing three deputy marshals, U.S. Attorney John Lausch said. Brown then jumped out of a window and fired a shot that killed Keltner, who was positioned outside.

Brown was arrested several hours later near Lincoln, Illinois, after a high-speed pursuit.

DEMOCRATIC CHICAGO LAWMAKER CALLS OUT LORI LIGHTFOOT, KIM FOXX FOR CRIME WAVE: 'THE CRIMINALS ARE WINNING'

"Through the violent actions of Floyd Brown, the Keltner family lost a devoted son, husband and father, and the citizens of the Northern District of Illinois lost a dedicated public servant," Lausch said in a news release. "Special Deputy Keltner made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of our nation. His bravery and dedication will not be forgotten."