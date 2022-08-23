Chicago police arrest man suspected of pushing CTA rider onto tracks

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man suspected of pushing a CTA rider off a Blue Line Platform on Chicago's Near West Side and onto the tracks earlier this month was arrested Monday, authorities said.

James Stamps, 28, was taken into custody in the 2600 block of South California Avenue in the city's Little Village neighborhood, the Chicago Police Department said.

Stamps is believed to have been caught on video pushing another person off the edge of the Illinois Medical District Blue Line Platform in the 400 block of South Damen Avenue around 7 a.m. on Aug. 5.

Video police released at the time shows the suspect and the victim passing each other on the platform when the suspect suddenly reaches out and shoves the victim, who falls onto the train tracks below the platform.

The 26-year-old victim was treated at a hospital and released, WLS-TV reported at the time, citing police. No details about the victim have been released following the incident.

Stamps was charged with one count of aggravated battery, police said.

The incident happened a day before a 29-year-old man was fatally shot on a Red Line train.

Following the shooting, Chicago Police Department Superintendent David Brown said that more police officers will be assigned to trains within the CTA system beginning Aug. 6.