Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chicago's Crime Wave
Published

Chicago police arrest man suspected of pushing CTA rider onto tracks

James Stamps was arrested Monday in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Chicago suspect wanted after victim shoved onto CTA rail tracks Video

Chicago suspect wanted after victim shoved onto CTA rail tracks

Chicago police are searching for a man suspected of pushing a victim off the platform at a Blue Line CTA platform on Friday morning. Credit: Chicago Police Department

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man suspected of pushing a CTA rider off a Blue Line Platform on Chicago's Near West Side and onto the tracks earlier this month was arrested Monday, authorities said.

James Stamps, 28, was taken into custody in the 2600 block of South California Avenue in the city's Little Village neighborhood, the Chicago Police Department said.

Stamps is believed to have been caught on video pushing another person off the edge of the Illinois Medical District Blue Line Platform in the 400 block of South Damen Avenue around 7 a.m. on Aug. 5.

Video police released at the time shows the suspect and the victim passing each other on the platform when the suspect suddenly reaches out and shoves the victim, who falls onto the train tracks below the platform.

7-YEAR-OLD BOY AMONG TRIO SHOT IN CHICAGO DRIVE-BY

James Stamps, pictured right, is suspected of shoving another person off a CTA platform on Chicago's Near West Side earlier this month.

James Stamps, pictured right, is suspected of shoving another person off a CTA platform on Chicago's Near West Side earlier this month. (Chicago Police Department)

The 26-year-old victim was treated at a hospital and released, WLS-TV reported at the time, citing police. No details about the victim have been released following the incident. 

Stamps was charged with one count of aggravated battery, police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The incident happened a day before a 29-year-old man was fatally shot on a Red Line train. 

Following the shooting, Chicago Police Department Superintendent David Brown said that more police officers will be assigned to trains within the CTA system beginning Aug. 6.