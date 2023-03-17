Expand / Collapse search
Illinois
Illinois home intruder fatally stabbed during break-in attempt in Rockford

IL suspect fled, but was found dead on the street with stab wounds

Associated Press
A man trying to force his way into a northern Illinois home died early Thursday after one of the residents there stabbed him, police said.

The man was trying to enter the home around 1:50 a.m., the Rockford Police Department said.

A man and a woman inside the home were able to block the door and prevent the intruder from entering, but the suspect broke out a window and began hitting one of the residents with a piece of lumber, police said.

As the suspect continued trying to enter the home, the male resident retrieved a kitchen knife and was able to strike the suspect in the area of his neck and a shoulder, police said. The suspect fled the scene but was found in the street outside, where he was pronounced dead.

An Illinois home intruder was fatally stabbed while attempting to break into a home in Rockford.

An Illinois home intruder was fatally stabbed while attempting to break into a home in Rockford. (Fox News)

The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office identified the suspect as 44-year-old Rockford resident Troyle Aube. He was pronounced dead at 3:30 a.m.

An autopsy performed on Aube showed that he died of stab wounds.


 