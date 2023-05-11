Expand / Collapse search
Crime
Published

Illinois authorities find more than 600 catalytic converters in single bust

Catalytic converters are coveted by thieves because of its precious metals that can exact high prices

Louis Casiano
Louis Casiano
Chicago-area authorities recovered more than 600 stolen catalytic converters found on the property of a suspect thief. 

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart said he couldn't think of any other bust nationwide where more catalytic converters had been found. 

CAR THEFTS HIT 1 MILLION IN 2022 DUE TO WEAK ENFORCEMENT AND JUVENILE OFFENDERS, NICB SAYS

Illinois stolen catalytic converters

More than 600 stolen catalytic converters were found on the property of an Illinois man. (Cook County Sheriff's Office)

Ramsy Sandoka, 40, is charged with a felony and misdemeanor counts of failure to keep recyclable purchase records, selling/purchasing catalytic converters, and violation of recycle metal law.

On May 7, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglar alarm in Worth Township. No one was home when they knocked on the front door. As deputies walked along the property, they spotted hundreds of catalytic converters in a metal crate and others stacked along the fence.

The property belonged to Sandoka, authorities said. Investigators said he owned a tow company but found no records that he or the business have a license to buy, sell, recycle or possess catalytic converters.

Catalytic converters stolen

Rusted catalytic converters placed inside a giant box.  (Cook County Sheriff's Office)

"Sandoka could not produce documentation to investigators to show he owned the vehicle parts or that he had a license to buy, sell, recycle, or possess them," the sheriff's office said. 

On May 9, authorities took the converters, some of which appeared to be recently cut. Catalytic converters are a valuable target of thieves because of the precious metals contained in them that can sold at a high price. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.