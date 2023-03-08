Car thefts hit 1 million in 2022 due to weak enforcement and juvenile offenders, NICB says

There were over one million car thefts in the U.S. in 2022 for the first time in 14 years according to a report for the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB).

The estimated 1,001,967 thefts were an increase of 7% over 2021 and the most since 1.05 million were stolen in 2008.

"We are seeing vehicle theft numbers that we haven’t seen in nearly 15 years, and there is very little deterrent to stop criminals from committing these acts as they are just property crimes, like shoplifting," said David J. Glawe, president and CEO of the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

"We must reinvest in local law enforcement, provide the necessary resources for prosecution and community policing programs, and implement early intervention programs given the high incidence of juvenile offenders involved in vehicle thefts."

ST. LOUIS HYUNDAI/KIA DEALER INVENTS SECURITY DEVICE FOR CARS BEING STOLEN THROUGH TIKTOK CHALLENGE

The NICB said states that saw the highest increases were Illinois at 35% and Washington at 31%.

Tens of thousands of Hyundai and Kia thefts were driven by videos posted to TikTok and other social media showing how easy it is to start certain models that were not equipped with an immobilizer using just the tip of a USB cable to turn the ignition. Many of the thefts were perpetrated by youths who took the cars for joyrides.

The automakers have been addressing the issue by providing steering wheel locks and have developed a software solution for many of the vehicles that will be made available to customers in the coming months.

Cars have also been targeted for the valuable materials in their catalytic converters, the thefts of which increased 1,215% between 2019 and 2022, according to the NICB.

While law enforcement policies are a larger issue, the NICB offers several simple steps car owners can take to better secure their vehicles, including not leaving them running unattended, always closing the windows and taking the keys when leaving the vehicle, and parking in well-lighted areas when it is not possible to park inside.