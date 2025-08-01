Expand / Collapse search
Crime

Illegal migrant with history of child abuse, domestic violence allegedly tried to ram ICE agents in Colorado

Jose Mendez-Chavez fled after officer fired three shots during Colorado Springs immigration operation

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano , Bill Melugin Fox News
ICE claims two criminal agents attempted to ram agents with car in Colorado Video

ICE claims two criminal agents attempted to ram agents with car in Colorado

Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin discusses an incident in Colorado where ICE agents were attacked by two criminal migrants during a targeted operation on ‘America’s Newsroom.’

An illegal immigrant from Mexico accused of attempting to run over federal agents in Colorado was previously deported six times and has prior convictions for child abuse and domestic violence.

Jose Mendez-Chavez, 31, was the driver of a vehicle used to attack U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents as they were conducting an operation in Colorado Springs. He remains on the loose. Francisco Zapata-Pacheco, a passenger in the car, was arrested Thursday.

"As a result of their violent actions and to protect the officers and agents onsite, an officer fired three shots into the vehicle. The aliens fled and later abandoned the vehicle," an ICE spokesperson said. 

ICE LODGES DETAINER AGAINST ILLEGAL MIGRANT CHARGED WITH KIDNAPPING, SEXUALLY ASSAULTING NEIGHBOR IN TEXAS

A mugshot of Jose Mendez-Chavez

 Jose Mendez-Chavez is accused of trying to ram federal agents in Colorado during a raid. (Getty Images; ICE)

No one was injured, ICE said. 

The agency also criticized the Colorado Rapid Response Network (CRRN), an anti-ICE group that responds to immigration raids to disrupt the operations. 

"It is despicable that Colorado Rapid Response network would show up in defense of an alien who has abused children and attempted to injure our officers," the ICE spokesperson said. "Our brave ICE law enforcement officers are facing an 830% increase in assaults against them as they carry out operations due to the misinformation activist groups spread."

MAN BUSTED WITH ANTI-GOVERNMENT, ANTI-TRUMP DOCUMENTS AFTER TEXAS ICE AMBUSH SUSPECT PHONE CALL, FEDS SAY

Jose Mendez Chavez and Francisco Zapata Pacheco

Jose Mendez Chavez and  Francisco Zapata Pacheco are accused of trying to ram ICE agents in Colorado.  (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE))

"Mendez was not an ‘innocent victim’ he is an abuser who plays the system and is now wanted for assault on a federal officer," the statement continued. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to the CRRN. Mendez-Chavez also has convictions for multiple illegal re-entries into the United States, ICE said. 

"He knows he’s not supposed to be here, since we’ve removed him six times previously," an agency spokesperson said. 

Manhunt underway for two criminal migrants in Colorado after 'violent actions' Video

Mendez-Chavez was most recently convicted in August 2020 of reckless endangerment in Texas and sentenced to a year in prison. In January 2020, he was arrested in Colorado for child abuse. 

In July 2013, he was convicted in Ohio of domestic violence and sentenced to 180 days in jail. 

