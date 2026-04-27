Illegal migrant accused of NY dumpster rape captured on Texas bus as he fled toward southern border: DA

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CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. — Texas authorities have arrested an illegal migrant from Honduras on a Greyhound bus headed toward the southern border in connection with the violent rape of a man behind a dumpster outside a New York restaurant, according to prosecutors.

The victim, who passed out drunk before the attack, was allegedly beaten and left for dead in a parking lot outside the Esperanza Deli Cafe in Amityville.

Jose Ignacio Bonilla Garcia, 32, first met the unnamed male victim in the deli, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.

They went outside around 4 a.m. on March 27, and the victim was so intoxicated that he collapsed unexpectedly, authorities said.

NEW YORK BILLS COULD ABOLISH LIFE WITHOUT PAROLE FOR SERIAL KILLERS AND COP KILLERS, CRITICS WARN

Surveillance video allegedly shows Bonilla Garcia drag the unconscious man behind a dumpster and sexually assault him.

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The victim woke up in the middle of the attack, and Bonilla Garcia allegedly beat him unconscious once again with his fists and a wood plank, according to prosecutors, leaving him "bloodied and battered" on the ground before fleeing.

A delivery driver found the victim hours later and called 911.

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By the time police had identified Bonilla Garcia as a suspect, he had already fled the state on a bus. U.S. Marshals captured him in Rosenberg, Texas, however, allegedly headed toward the southern border.

He has since been extradited from Fort Bend County in Texas to New York and was arraigned Monday.

"Accountability for perpetrators of sexual violence is not just a legal obligation, but also a moral one," Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said in a statement. "My office will do everything in its power to ensure that those who commit such heinous acts are held accountable, not just for the sake of justice, but to protect others and to send a clear message that these crimes will not be tolerated in Suffolk County."

Bonilla Garcia is being held without bail on two charges of first-degree rape and one of felony assault. He's due back in court on May 28.

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The suspect faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted of the most serious charges.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has filed a detainer to have him deported after the case plays out.

Fox News Digital reached out to ICE.