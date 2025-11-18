ICE arrests illegal immigrant accused of brutal tire iron attack, sexual assault of Texas woman

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE — An illegal immigrant wanted since 2023 for allegedly beating a woman with a tire iron before sexually assaulting her was arrested last week by federal authorities in Texas.

Cesar Orlando Castro Serrano of El Salvador was taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents Nov. 10 in the Houston suburb of Katy, the Department of Homeland Security told Fox News Digital.

"This barbaric criminal beat a 22-year-old Houston woman in the head with a tire iron and sexually assaulted her before leaving her to die in a wooded area behind an apartment complex in critical condition. This heinous predator should have never been in our country," said Assistant DHS Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.

Castro Serrano had been wanted since 2023, when he was charged with aggravated sexual assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated kidnapping.

The gruesome incident allegedly took place in February 2023.

"After two years on the run, ICE law enforcement officers arrested this criminal illegal alien and turned him over to local authorities to face justice for his crimes," said McLaughlin. "President Trump and Secretary Noem will not allow criminal illegal aliens to continue to victimize American citizens. If you come to our country illegally and victimize Americans, we will find you and arrest you. That’s a promise."

Castro Serrano entered the United States illegally in 2015 under the Obama administration. An immigration judge ordered him deported the following year.

Castro Serrano was handed over to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office to face the charges against him. ICE has filed a detainer against him to be notified before he is released so he can be put in federal custody.