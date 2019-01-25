Illegal immigrant voted using fake ID, report says

An illegal immigrant living in Texas who used a stolen ID to vote at his local polling place received a prison sentence Thursday, according to reports.

The suspect, identified as Enrique Salazar Ortiz, of Elmendorf, near San Antonio, will serve nearly three years.

Salazar Ortiz, a native of Mexico, was convicted of making a false statement on a passport application, unlawful voting by an undocumented immigrant and aggravated identity theft, the San Antonio Express-News reported.

VOTER FRAUD EXISTS -- EVEN THOUGH MANY IN THE MEDIA CLAIM IT DOESN'T

The defendant used the name Jesse H. Vargas Jr. when voting in the 2016 election, a report said, although it was unclear how many other times he may have voted illegally.

Authorities said a man with Vargas’ name and birth date had left the area as a teenager, when the now-57-year-old man's family moved to California. But despite that, someone has used Vargas’ ID to vote in local elections “since at least 1994,” Bexar County elections administrator Jacque Callanen told the Express-News.

A public defender told U.S. District Judge Fred Biery that three other men had used the Vargas identity over the years. She said Salazar Ortiz began using the name several years back after buying a birth certificate from a man in a bar for $20.

His fake ID was detected by the State Department in December 2016 when he mailed in a passport application, the newspaper reported, adding that he was arrested during a raid at his home in August 2017.

