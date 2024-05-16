Illegal immigrant on trial for 2019 slaying of girlfriend after sneaking into US following deportation

The mother of a woman who was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend, who authorities confirmed is an illegal immigrant with an extensive criminal history, is hoping justice will be served as he stands trial for her daughter's 2019 slaying.

"There's no closure, you just live with the pain. In time, it will probably become easier, but knowing I will never see my daughter again because of what this monster did to her, it's hard, it's really hard," Elizabeth Muniz told Fox News Digital.

Her daughter, Cindi Olivo, 32, was found "severely decomposed" on July 12, 2019, in the bedroom of the apartment she reportedly shared with Luis Severino Colon, 49, after neighbors called authorities and complained of a foul odor coming from the floor.

According to the investigation, sometime between June 13, 2019, and July 12, 2019, Severino, who was an illegal immigrant who had reentered the U.S. after being deported, allegedly stabbed Olivo to death.

Severino is facing charges of second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter in connection to Olivo's death. He had previously rejected a plea deal.

"I feel like it's a big relief, but the pain will always be there. I don't want to see him in public again. And to see him hurt another woman, he doesn't deserve to be out in public again and around people or hurting other women," Muniz said.

Muniz continued saying that she believes her daughter was trying to leave Severino prior to her death.

"Her friends felt like she was being sex-trafficked. I think she wanted to get away from that environment, and that is why he took her life. I've never even met this man or ever even heard of him, but people knew of him and let him stay in this country, dealing drugs. He never had a real job, he was a known criminal," Muniz said.

Muniz said that nearly five years later, she still has trouble dealing with knowing her firstborn was savagely taken from her.

"Half of my heart was torn out of me that day. She was my firstborn. My daughter was very gullible, she believed in love, she thought it could fix everything," Muniz said. "It's a very painful, long journey, going through grief, trying to fight and find justice for your daughter, and it's a whole different level of pain. It's so difficult, especially in New York," Muniz said.

Muniz compared her daughter's murder to that of University of Georgia student Laken Riley, who was also allegedly murdered by an illegal immigrant earlier this spring while out for a jog.

"I felt so much pain when I heard about her murder. I felt her family's pain. I cried for her, I cried for her family," Muniz said, choking back tears. "It's a beautiful girl, in college, just jogging, and this person, this monster, who came here four months ago, just took her life. It's just disgusting."

Despite Severino going to trial, Muniz believes the state of New York is more concerned about protecting illegal immigrants over keeping innocent Americans safe.

"I have no faith in New York because they are lax with criminals, you know, the accused – it's all about their rights. What about the victims? What about families? What about what we are going through? What about my daughter and Laken RIley? It's unbelievable," Muniz said.

Muniz was shocked that authorities caught Severino, who court docs revealed had several other aliases, including Louis Santana, Julio Torres and Luis Manuel Severino Colon.

"I was surprised when they caught him, because he had so many aliases, I'm like, 'They're not going to catch him. He's an illegal immigrant. He doesn't have any paperwork,'" Muniz alleged. "He's a bad person, a really bad person, he murdered my daughter in cold blood."

Severino is a citizen of the Dominican Republic and has never been a U.S. citizen, federal court documents show.

He also has an extensive criminal history, including criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal sale of a controlled substance, grand larceny and criminal possession of a weapon.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said Severino was removed from the U.S. to the Dominican Republic on Oct. 18, 2016. On an unknown date and location, Severino unlawfully reentered the U.S. without inspection, admission or parole by an immigration official.

On July 26, 2019, ERO New York City discovered that Severino was wanted locally for the crime of murder in the second degree.

Authorities said it is unclear when he returned to the U.S. following his initial deportation.

Severino pleaded not guilty to murder charges on June 7 and is now on trial in the Bronx Supreme Criminal Court for Olivo's murder.