Migrants in NYPD Times Square attack offered plea deals, including 1 just re-arrested for allegedly stealing

Six of the migrants who police say were part of a mob that viciously attacked two NYPD police officers in Times Square in January were offered plea deals on Tuesday -- while it has also been revealed that one of the accused cop beaters was nabbed last week for stealing, according to the New York Post.

The Jan. 27 caught-on-camera attack on a police lieutenant and officer sparked widespread condemnation, and it was followed by one of the suspects flipping two middle fingers at reporters' cameras after he was released from police custody.

On Tuesday, Yohenry Brito, 24, Ulises Bohorquez, 21, and Andres Gomez-Izquiel, 19, were offered plea deals by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office to serve a year in jail in exchange for pleading guilty to second-degree assault, the Post reports, citing the DA’s office.

Two other migrants charged in the cop attack, Kelvin Servita Arocha, 19, and Wilson Juarez, 21, have been offered a separate deal to serve six months in prison for pleading guilty to obstructing a government administration, while Yorman Reveron, 24, will get two years if he pleads guilty to second-degree assault.

The defendants’ attorneys have not yet accepted the plea deals.

The deals come as it was revealed that Brito was just nabbed for allegedly trying to steal children’s clothing and fragrances from Macy’s in Herald Square in Manhattan on Friday night, according to a criminal complaint seen by the Post.

Judge Laura Wood blasted him in Manhattan Criminal Court Tuesday.

"I am furious that Mr. Brito was rearrested and charged with petty larceny while he was out on this case," Wood fumed, according to the Post.

She warned another crime would land him in prison.

"I am very tempted right now to put you in jail. I am telling you right now, if I learn you are rearrested for anything at all between now and this case being finished, I will order a warrant and I will place bail so high you will not get out," Woods said. "If you jaywalk, if you jump a turnstile, if you do anything at all and I have to issue a warrant, you will not see the light of day until this case is over."

Brito was charged with petit larceny and criminal possession of stolen property — both misdemeanors.

Wood ordered the suspects to return to court on June 18, where a trial date will be set if no agreement is reached. An offer has not yet been made to 20-year-old Edgarlis Vegas, the Post reports.

In the Jan. 27 attack, the NYPD had asked the migrants to move, but a scuffle ensued as the officers were seen trying to subdue a person in a yellow jacket onto the ground.

Police say one of the migrants stomped on a lieutenant's head as the police officer tried to apprehend a suspect on the ground. The migrant then kicks the other officer in the back before returning and taking a kick at the lieutenant.

Another migrant can also be seen taking a big swinging kick at the lieutenant's head. The migrant falls to the ground as he tries to execute the kick.

The video drew public outrage and led to calls for migrant deportations.