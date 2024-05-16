Expand / Collapse search
California

Reported illegal migrant behind alleged Highway 39 sexual assaults arrested as LA sheriff seeks more victims

Eduardo Sarabia is being held without bail, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says

Greg Norman
Published
A reported illegal immigrant accused of sexually assaulting two women along Highway 39 in southern California has been taken into custody as police are seeking more victims.  

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says Eduardo Sarabia, 40, is now facing two felony counts of forcible rape and forcible oral copulation following alleged incidents on Sunday and Monday of this week. 

"Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Bureau are investigating two separate sexual assault cases involving female victims who were sexually assaulted by Eduardo Sarabia along Highway 39 in the Angeles National Forest," it said in a statement, adding that he was taken into custody Monday.  

"Based on the nature of the allegations, detectives believe there may be additional unidentified victims," the department also said. "Detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying any such victims." 

Eduardo Sarabia and suspect vehicle

Suspect Eduardo Sarabia and his vehicle. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says Sarabia has been charged in two recent sexual assault cases. (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department)

Sarabia is an illegal immigrant and transient from Mexico, Fox11 is reporting, citing investigators. 

Highway 39 in California

The alleged incidents happened along Highway 39 in the Angeles National Forest. (Google Maps)

The Sheriff’s Department says Sarabia is being held without bail and is set to make a court appearance on June 27. 

They released images of a windowless Ford Transit van that Sarabia is alleged to have been driving. 

Sarabia suspect van

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department believes there are more unidentified victims linked to Sarabia. (Los Angeles Sheriff's Department)

He is described by authorities as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.