Illegal immigrant accused of shooting at small-town officer in high-speed chase faces possible deportation

An illegal immigrant from Guatemala is accused of firing at a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper multiple times after a traffic stop turned into a dangerous pursuit, according to court documents.

Tennessee authorities initially pulled Eugenio Abraham Solis Klarks over Jan. 12 around 6:30 p.m. in Lenoir City for speeding and asked if he had any ID. An source familiar with the matter confirmed to Fox News Digital the suspect was living illegally in the United States from Guatemala.

Upon being pulled over, Klarks allegedly presented a Guatemalan consular ID card. And when authorities began to issue a citation, he apparently fled, "leading officers on a high-speed pursuit into Knox County," court records state.

"The Defendant eventually lost control of his vehicle on Watt Road. When the first trooper approached his vehicle, the Defendant exited the vehicle holding an assault rifle, raised the weapon, and aimed at the trooper," court documents state. "The defendant was struck during the exchange of gunfire. Multiple firearms were recovered from the Defendant's vehicle."

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT SUSPECT IN RACHEL MORIN'S MURDER EXPECTED TO ARGUE FOR CHANGE OF VENUE

Klarks' vehicle was apparently spotted in Macon, Georgia, and Indianapolis before the shooting.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has since filed an immigration detainer against the suspect, who is in custody at the Knox County Jail. He is charged with evading arrest but may be facing more charges in the future.

SMUGGLERS TRANSPORTING VANS PACKED WITH 26 CHINESE ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS DETAINED IN FLORIDA: POLICE

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and other Republican state politicians are considering a bill that would establish a "centralized immigration enforcement division" within the state's Department of Public Safety and Homeland Security to crack down on illegal immigration and crimes like the Jan. 12 shooting.

The bill is part of the governor's immigration agenda that the Tennessee legislature will consider during a special session this week.

"Last year, Gov. Lee directed key state agencies to begin preparing for federal immigration policy implementation," Elizabeth Johnson, a spokesperson for the governor, told Fox News Digital in a statement Tuesday.

"In this special session, we will ensure the state is best positioned to coordinate with federal, state and local law enforcement to implement the Trump Administration's plan to enforce the federal immigration laws on the books."

Johnson added that the president "has made it clear that states will play a major role in partnering with his administration to make our communities safer."

"Tennessee is heeding the call," she said.

FLORIDA ABDUCTION REPORT LEADS TO DISCOVERY OF U-HAUL VAN FILLED WITH MOSTLY CHINESE MIGRANTS

Tennessee is one of dozens of states that have seen increases in crimes by illegal immigrant suspects, including those affiliated with the violent Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua.

The division would incentivize collaboration between federal immigration enforcement and state and local government entities, as well as prohibit state and local governments from enacting so-called "sanctuary city" policies in which local officials do not cooperate with ICE.

Additionally, the division would hire a chief immigration enforcement officer, appointed by Gov. Lee, who would oversee "state and local collaboration with federal immigration agencies" and facilitate "efficient communication between state, local, and federal agencies with respect to immigration policy and enforcement," among other duties, according to a summary of the bill.

"With this legislation, Tennessee continues to lead the nation in fighting illegal immigration," state Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson said in a statement. "This bold proposal will help alleviate the burden of illegal immigration on local governments by centralizing immigration enforcement, making it easier for the state and local governments to work with federal authorities to remove dangerous illegal immigrants from our communities. Additionally, we are taking action to hold local officials accountable for unlawfully harboring illegal immigrants, in clear violation of our state’s sanctuary city ban."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Democrats have criticized the proposed legislation as a "distraction" from the governor's pro-school choice voucher legislation, which will also be considered during the special session, along with disaster funding for areas impacted by Hurricane Helene.

"Gov. Bill Lee's push for divisive immigration policies is a cynical distraction from his plan to expand his failed private school voucher scam statewide," Senate Democratic Caucus spokesperson Brandon Puttbrese told The Tennessean. "By mirroring Donald Trump's extreme promise to deport immigrant workers, Gov. Lee is engaging in a calculated effort to divide Tennesseans in order to advance his political agenda."