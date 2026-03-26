Illegal immigrant allegedly stalks, hunts teenager through local park in armed attack: police

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An illegal immigrant is facing multiple felony charges after he allegedly chased a Florida teenager through a local park while armed with a knife.

Twenty-three-year-old Vidal Jimenez was taken into custody in Polk County on Tuesday, March 24, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said they responded to a call from Bailey Place, where they were approached by an 18-year-old victim who informed them he was approached by two individuals who asked if he was selling marijuana.

Upon telling the two individuals that he was not selling drugs, the suspects allegedly became irritated and Jimenez is accused of striking the victim.

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The victim told officers he attempted to run away from the two suspects, but Jimenez began chasing him.

The victim subsequently called his brother for help, but the pair were unable to find each other inside the park because the teenager was still hiding from the suspects, according to authorities.

As the teen was hiding, the two suspects located him a second time, police said.

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Authorities said the suspects allegedly began chasing the victim again, with Jimenez armed with a knife and the second suspect carrying a bottle.

The victim fled the area and was able to locate his brother as the suspects were chasing him, and the pair subsequently called police.

Authorities arrived on the scene and located Jimenez as he was leaving the Willow Oak Mobile Home Park, according to the PCSO.

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As authorities tried to detain Jimenez, he allegedly ran from the scene.

Investigators said Jimenez refused to stop to speak with officers, forcing a deputy to deploy a Taser.

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Jimenez was subsequently apprehended and taken into custody following the pursuit, the PCSO said.

He is charged with two counts of aggravated assault without intent to kill, simple battery and resisting without violence, according to officials.

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Each charge was increased by one degree due to Jimenez being an illegal immigrant from Mexico.

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"This suspect assaulted a young man, armed himself, and then tried to outrun deputies," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. "He’s also in this country illegally. That didn’t work out for him, and it won’t work out for anyone else who tries it."

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Authorities are still working to identify and locate the second suspect allegedly involved in the incident.

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The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Immigration and Customs Enforcement did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.