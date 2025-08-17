Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Florida

Illegal alien accused of causing fatal semi truck crash that killed 3 people: 'Shocking and criminal'

Harjinder Singh was granted a commercial driver's license by the state California

Sophia Compton By Sophia Compton Fox News
close
Illegal immigrants given driver's licenses for $200, major whistleblower report alleges Video

Illegal immigrants given driver's licenses for $200, major whistleblower report alleges

Former Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is "appalled" at the allegations of driver's licenses being issued to illegal immigrants after a whistleblower came forward.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An illegal immigrant truck driver has been arrested and faces deportation after allegedly attempting to make an unauthorized U-turn in Florida — resulting in a crash that killed three people.

Harjinder Singh, who entered the country illegally and obtained a commercial driver’s license in California, has been charged with three counts of vehicular homicide in connection with Tuesday’s fatal crash, according to a news release from the Florida Dept. of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV).

DHS SCOOPS UP CRIMINAL ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT SUSPECTED OF KILLING MAN ON LAWNMOWER: 'SENSELESS TRAGEDY'

"This is a devastating tragedy made even worse by the fact that it was totally preventable," White House Spokeswoman Abigail Jackson told Fox News Digital in an email. "Illegal aliens that have no legal right to be in our country certainly should not be granted commercial drivers' licenses."

An illegal immigrant has been arrested after allegedly making an unauthorized U-turn in Florida last week that resulted in a crash that left three people dead, officials say.

An illegal immigrant has been arrested after allegedly making an unauthorized U-turn in Florida last week that resulted in a crash that left three people dead, officials say. (St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office)

While operating a commercial semi-truck with a trailer on the Florida Turnpike in Fort Pierce, Singh allegedly attempted a U-turn in an unauthorized area. This resulted in the trailer jackknifing and colliding with a minivan — leaving all three of the minivan's passengers dead, according to officials.

ILLEGAL MIGRANT WITH DUI RAP SHEET FACING VEHICULAR HOMICIDE CHARGES AFTER HEAD-ON CRASH KILLS MOM, DAUGHTER

"Gavin Newscum’s pro-illegal alien policies have deadly consequences," Jackson added. "Yet he continues to double down and put illegals over American citizens."

FILE PHOTO: An illegal immigrant has been arrested after allegedly making an unauthorized U-turn in Florida last week that resulted in a crash that left three people dead, officials say.

FILE PHOTO: A view of the Florida Turnpike in Fort Pierce. (Google Maps)

Singh, who officials believe crossed the US-Mexico border in 2018, remains in custody on both state vehicular homicide charges as well as immigration violations

DHS: TWO WISCONSIN TEENS WOULD 'STILL BE ALIVE' IF NOT FOR SANCTUARY POLICIES PROTECTING ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer has been issued, according to an X post from the Official White House Rapid Response account.

"The actions taken by the defendant while operating a commercial tractor-trailer are both shocking and criminal," FLHSMV Executive Director Dave Kerner said in a statement. "Three people lost their lives as a result of his recklessness, and countless friends and family members will experience the pain of their loss forever."

A law passed in 2013 allows California residents to obtain a driver's license, regardless of their immigration status.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

ICE did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Sophia Compton is a Digital Production Assistant at Fox News Digital. Sophia was previously a business reporter covering finance, energy and tourism and has experience as a TV news producer. She graduated with a journalism degree in 2021 from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.
Close modal

Continue