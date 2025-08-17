Illegal alien accused of causing fatal semi truck crash that killed 3 people: 'Shocking and criminal'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An illegal immigrant truck driver has been arrested and faces deportation after allegedly attempting to make an unauthorized U-turn in Florida — resulting in a crash that killed three people.

Harjinder Singh, who entered the country illegally and obtained a commercial driver’s license in California, has been charged with three counts of vehicular homicide in connection with Tuesday’s fatal crash, according to a news release from the Florida Dept. of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV).

"This is a devastating tragedy made even worse by the fact that it was totally preventable," White House Spokeswoman Abigail Jackson told Fox News Digital in an email. "Illegal aliens that have no legal right to be in our country certainly should not be granted commercial drivers' licenses."

While operating a commercial semi-truck with a trailer on the Florida Turnpike in Fort Pierce, Singh allegedly attempted a U-turn in an unauthorized area. This resulted in the trailer jackknifing and colliding with a minivan — leaving all three of the minivan's passengers dead, according to officials.

"Gavin Newscum’s pro-illegal alien policies have deadly consequences," Jackson added. "Yet he continues to double down and put illegals over American citizens."

Singh, who officials believe crossed the US-Mexico border in 2018, remains in custody on both state vehicular homicide charges as well as immigration violations.

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer has been issued, according to an X post from the Official White House Rapid Response account.

"The actions taken by the defendant while operating a commercial tractor-trailer are both shocking and criminal," FLHSMV Executive Director Dave Kerner said in a statement. "Three people lost their lives as a result of his recklessness, and countless friends and family members will experience the pain of their loss forever."

A law passed in 2013 allows California residents to obtain a driver's license, regardless of their immigration status.

ICE did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.