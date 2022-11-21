Idaho police expanding crime scene at site of college students' murders

Law enforcement cordoned off a wide area behind a home on Monday in Moscow, Idaho, where four college students were stabbed to death eight days ago.

The four University of Idaho students – Kaylee Goncalvez, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle – were found murdered on the second and third stories of that home just blocks from campus on Sunday, Nov. 13.

The entrance to the back of the house is on the second level, and opens up to a parking lot and forested area, which was blocked off by police tape on Monday.

Ted Williams, a former homicide detective and Fox News contributor, noted that police were canvassing the area that they had just secured.

"If [the killer] wanted to get rid of the weapon, the knife that was used to kill these four young people, they could have dumped that knife anywhere back here," Williams told Martha MacCallum.

UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO MURDERS TIMELINE: WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE SLAUGHTER OF FOUR STUDENTS

Mogen, Kernodle and Goncalves lived at the six-bedroom home with two other students near fraternity row. Chapin, who was dating Kernodle, was staying the night.

All four of the victims returned home around 1:45 a.m. Investigators believe that they were stabbed to death with an "edged weapon such as a knife" between 3 and 4 a.m.

IF IDAHO MURDER VICTIMS ‘WERE GOING TO GO, THEY WERE GOING TO GO TOGETHER,’ FRIEND SAYS

Officials have said that they do not have a murder weapon or a suspect in custody, warning the town of about 25,000 to remain "vigilant."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Several hours later, someone called 911 from one of the two surviving roommates' phones at 11:58 a.m. to report an "unconscious person." The victims' bodies were discovered, and an alert was sent out to university students.

"We cannot say there is no threat to the community, and as we have stated, please stay vigilant, report any suspicious activity and be aware of your surroundings at all times," Moscow Police Chief James Fry said.