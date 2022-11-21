Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Idaho
Published

Idaho police expanding crime scene at site of college students' murders

Four University of Idaho students were murdered on the second and third stories of the home eight days ago

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Crime scene expands in University of Idaho murders Video

Crime scene expands in University of Idaho murders

Former DC homicide detective Ted Williams gives the latest in the investigation in the slayings of four University of Idaho students on 'The Story with Martha MacCallum.'

Law enforcement cordoned off a wide area behind a home on Monday in Moscow, Idaho, where four college students were stabbed to death eight days ago. 

The four University of Idaho students – Kaylee Goncalvez, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle – were found murdered on the second and third stories of that home just blocks from campus on Sunday, Nov. 13. 

The entrance to the back of the house is on the second level, and opens up to a parking lot and forested area, which was blocked off by police tape on Monday. 

Investigators are seen searching a parking lot area behind the house in Moscow, Idaho Monday, November 21, 2022, where four people were slain on November 13.

Investigators are seen searching a parking lot area behind the house in Moscow, Idaho Monday, November 21, 2022, where four people were slain on November 13. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

Investigators cordoned off the parking lot and a forested area behind the home in Moscow, Idaho. 

Investigators cordoned off the parking lot and a forested area behind the home in Moscow, Idaho.  (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

Ted Williams, a former homicide detective and Fox News contributor, noted that police were canvassing the area that they had just secured. 

"If [the killer] wanted to get rid of the weapon, the knife that was used to kill these four young people, they could have dumped that knife anywhere back here," Williams told Martha MacCallum. 

UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO MURDERS TIMELINE: WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE SLAUGHTER OF FOUR STUDENTS

Mogen, Kernodle and Goncalves lived at the six-bedroom home with two other students near fraternity row. Chapin, who was dating Kernodle, was staying the night.

A split photo showing the crime scene and the victims, including University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20; Xana Kernodle, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21.

A split photo showing the crime scene and the victims, including University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20; Xana Kernodle, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital/ Instagram/ @xanakernodle/ @kayleegoncalves))

All four of the victims returned home around 1:45 a.m. Investigators believe that they were stabbed to death with an "edged weapon such as a knife" between 3 and 4 a.m.

IF IDAHO MURDER VICTIMS ‘WERE GOING TO GO, THEY WERE GOING TO GO TOGETHER,’ FRIEND SAYS

Officials have said that they do not have a murder weapon or a suspect in custody, warning the town of about 25,000 to remain "vigilant." 

Police at the front of the home in Moscow, Idaho on Monday, November 14, 2022, where four University of Idaho students were killed over the weekend in an apparent quadruple homicide.

Police at the front of the home in Moscow, Idaho on Monday, November 14, 2022, where four University of Idaho students were killed over the weekend in an apparent quadruple homicide. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

A quadruple murder is being investigated in Idaho.

A quadruple murder is being investigated in Idaho. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Several hours later, someone called 911 from one of the two surviving roommates' phones at 11:58 a.m. to report an "unconscious person." The victims' bodies were discovered, and an alert was sent out to university students. 

"We cannot say there is no threat to the community, and as we have stated, please stay vigilant, report any suspicious activity and be aware of your surroundings at all times," Moscow Police Chief James Fry said. 

Paul Best is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to Paul.Best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest