Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Homicide
Published

Idaho murders: Slain student's family plans to hire lawyer amid tensions with police

Investigation into murder of four University of Idaho students has entered its fourth week, and police have not identified a suspect

Rebecca Rosenberg
By Rebecca Rosenberg | Fox News
close
Idaho murders: Kaylee Goncalves' father makes bombshell revelations Video

Idaho murders: Kaylee Goncalves' father makes bombshell revelations

Criminal defense attorney Phil Holloway responds on "America Reports" to allegations by Steve Goncalves that his daughter and friend were "targeted."

FIRST ON FOX – Slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves' family plans to hire a lawyer amid a souring relationship with police over what they believe is a lack of transparency and an erratic investigation.

Grieving father Steve Goncalves told Fox News Digital on Tuesday that he has consulted with multiple attorneys who could potentially force police to release more details about the case.

"There are things that we can request and things we can do to get to the truth faster," he said. "You have to fill out forms to get this evidence released to you. I don't know how to do that."

Goncalves' 21-year-old daughter, her best friend, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20, were stabbed to death in a rental home near campus in the early morning hours of Nov. 13.

UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO MURDERS TIMELINE: WHAT WE KNOW

Steve Goncalves talks at a vigil on Nov. 30, 2022, about his daughter, Kaylee Goncalves, right, who was one of four University of Idaho students murdered on Nov. 13.

Steve Goncalves talks at a vigil on Nov. 30, 2022, about his daughter, Kaylee Goncalves, right, who was one of four University of Idaho students murdered on Nov. 13. (Ted Warren via AP/ Instagram)

The investigation has entered its fourth week, and police have conceded that they don't have a suspect in the grisly mass murder.

Goncalves said he's frustrated by the torrent of rumors and speculation swirling on social media about the slayings — and the reluctance of the Moscow Police Department to address many of them.

"They’ve messed up a million times. But I don’t get to say that because what experience does Steve have? He doesn’t know. He’s just a dad who woke up one day and had his life turned upside down."

— Steve Goncalves, father of Kaylee Goncalves

The family has already hired a private investigator to help crack the case, asserting that local police may be ill-equipped to handle the complex investigation.

Slain Idaho college student Kaylee Goncalves with her father, Steve Goncalves, who is frustrated by the pace of the murder investigation.

Slain Idaho college student Kaylee Goncalves with her father, Steve Goncalves, who is frustrated by the pace of the murder investigation. (Instagram)

Goncalves wouldn't share the identity of the gumshoe but said it's a former cop with 50 years of experience and an 87% success rate in solving cases.

"He's a true pro," he added.

The Moscow Police Department, working alongside the Idaho State Police and the FBI, has struggled to present a cohesive and consistent message with officials and has contradicted itself in prior statements.

IDAHO MURDERS: GRIEVING FATHER OF SLAIN COLLEGE STUDENT CALLS LOSS ‘HARDEST THING IN THE WORLD’

Police initially said that they believed at least one of the victims was targeted before backtracking on the claim. They reversed course a day later, asserting that the attack was targeted.

A view of the home in Moscow, Idaho, Dec. 4, 2022, where a quadruple homicide took place last month.

A view of the home in Moscow, Idaho, Dec. 4, 2022, where a quadruple homicide took place last month. (Hunter Richards for Fox News Digital)

"There seems to be confusion everywhere you look," Goncalves said of the probe. "It's just absurd the kind of stuff that’s going on right now."

He also questioned the department's decision to hastily clear people as suspects while refusing to disclose their alibis.

IDAHO MURDERS: POLICE RULE OUT ROOMMATES, FOOD TRUCK BYSTANDERS AS SUSPECTS

"If you don’t share your alibi, then you’re scared your alibi isn’t strong enough to share with the community because that gives them a chance to peer review it," he said.

The victims of the Nov. 13 University of Idaho massacre

The victims of the Nov. 13 University of Idaho massacre (Instagram @xanakernodle/@maddiemogen/@kayleegoncalves)

The father added that police were quick to dismiss a connection between the Idaho slayings and stabbings in Oregon and Washington while declining to explain their position. 

IDAHO MURDERS: 25% TO 40% OF STUDENTS CHOSE NOT TO RETURN TO CAMPUS

"Don’t treat us like we’re a bunch of little kids," he said. "You’re saying it’s not related. Then tell us why it’s not related."

Kaylee Goncalves' parents hunt for answers 3 weeks after college student slayings Video


He continued, "They’ve messed up a million times. But I don’t get to say that because what experience does Steve have? He doesn’t know. He’s just a dad who woke up one day and had his life turned upside down."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Moscow Police Department is asking that the public call in tips at 208-883-7180, email tipline@ci.moscow.id.us or submit digital media here.

Rebecca Rosenberg is a veteran journalist and book author with a focus on crime and criminal justice. Email tips to rebecca.rosenberg@fox.com and @ReRosenberg.