Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

True Crime
Published

Idaho murders: Police serve search warrant at Bryan Christopher Kohberger's home in Pullman, WA

Kohberger is listed as a PhD student at Washington State University in Pullman

Stephanie Pagones
By Stephanie Pagones , Michael Ruiz | Fox News
close
Police execute search warrant at Idaho murder suspect's apartment Video

Police execute search warrant at Idaho murder suspect's apartment

Police have entered the Idaho murder suspect's apartment, located 19 minutes from the crime scene.

PULLMAN, Wash. – EXCLUSIVE: Police are serving a search warrant Friday morning at the Washington apartment of Bryan Christopher Kohberger, the man taken into custody earlier in Pennsylvania in connection with the stabbing deaths of four students at the University of Idaho.

The Idaho school is less than 10 miles from Washington State University in Pullman, Washington, where Kohberger is listed as PhD student.

Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody by local police and the FBI at 3 a.m. near Scranton, Pennsylvania, a law enforcement source told Fox News Digital.

On the other side of the country, police were searching his apartment hours later.

IDAHO MURDERS TIMELINE

Police executed a search warrant at a home near the Washington-Idaho border Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, just a few minutes from where four University of Idaho students were killed on Nov. 13.

Police executed a search warrant at a home near the Washington-Idaho border Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, just a few minutes from where four University of Idaho students were killed on Nov. 13. (Stephanie Pagones/Fox News Digital, Inset: Monroe County Correctional Facility)

A neighbor told Fox News Digital that investigators had already arrived by 7:30 a.m. There were at least two unmarked law enforcement vehicles at the scene as police from Washington State University, Moscow, Idaho, and other agencies were executing the warrant.

Bill Thompson, the Latah County prosecutor, was also seen outside the apartment alongside investigators, gearing up with protective booties before heading into the crime scene.

IDAHO MURDERS: SUSPECT BRYAN CHRISTOPHER KOHBERGER ARRESETED IN KILLINGS OF 4 UNIVERSITY STUDENTS

Bryan Christopher Kohberger was arrested the morning of Dec. 30, 2022, in connection to the murders of four University of Idaho students, a source told Fox News Digital.

Bryan Christopher Kohberger was arrested the morning of Dec. 30, 2022, in connection to the murders of four University of Idaho students, a source told Fox News Digital. (Washington State University/ Instagram)

"There was the black pickup and the silver pickup and a couple of cops, and they were taking pictures and stuff, but didn't have any tape up," Randy Smith, a 58-year-old Moscow resident who works at WSU, told Fox News Digital.

He said he knew right away it had to do with the murders because the unmarked cars had Idaho license plates.

GROUP SPOTTED WALKING IN BACKGROUND OF BODYCAM VIDEO TAKEN NEAR CRIME SCENE AT 3 A.M.

Moscow and Pullman are neighboring towns on the Idaho-Washington border, and each hosts a university in their respective states. 

Crime scene tape surrounds an entrance to the Pullman, Washington, apartment searched Friday morning.

Crime scene tape surrounds an entrance to the Pullman, Washington, apartment searched Friday morning. (Stephanie Pagones/Fox News Digital)

The second-story apartment police searched Friday is just 10 miles away from where the students were stabbed to death on Nov. 13.

Kohberger was being held for extradition in Pennsylvania's Monroe County for first-degree murder issued by the Moscow Police Department and the Latah County Prosecutor's Office in connection to the slayings of Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Madison Mogen, 21.

Idaho murders: Suspect in custody, source reveals Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

All four suffered multiple stab wounds sometime between 3 and 4 a.m., according to Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt.

Two other housemates whose rooms were on the bottom level were not attacked, according to authorities.

Moscow police have scheduled a 1 p.m. PT news briefing.

Fox News' Rebecca Rosenberg contributed to this report.

Stephanie Pagones is a Digital Reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.pagones@fox.com and on Twitter: @steph_pagones. 