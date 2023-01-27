Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

True Crime
Published

Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger defense receives hundreds of documents from prosecutors

Idaho prosecutors have turned over hundreds of discovery documents to Bryan Kohberger's defense team

Michael Ruiz
By Michael Ruiz | Fox News
close
Dog hair from Idaho murders crime scene could be ‘home run’ for the prosecution: Dr. Michael Baden Video

Dog hair from Idaho murders crime scene could be ‘home run’ for the prosecution: Dr. Michael Baden

Fox News contributor Dr. Michael Baden responds to breaking news in the deadly ‘Rust’ shooting and unpacks the significance of details revealed in the unsealed search warrant for alleged Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger.

Latah County prosecutors turned over hundreds of files to Idaho student murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's defense this week, court records show.

The discovery disclosures include nearly a thousand pages of documents, almost twice as many images and a video.

The evidence has not yet been made public, and the court has issued a gag order on the case barring attorneys from both sides, investigators, and lawyers for witnesses, victims and their families from discussing the case.

Kohberger is being held without bail on four counts of first-degree murder and a felony burglary charge after allegedly entering an off-campus house around 4 a.m. on Nov. 13 and attacking four University of Idaho students inside.

IDAHO MURDERS: XANA KERNODLE'S MOTHER SAYS LAWYER ‘BETRAYED’ HER TO DEFEND BRYAN KOHBERGER

Bryan Kohberger escorted to court in Pennsylvania prior to his extradition back to Idaho to face charges in the deaths of Maddie Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. Inset: Kohberger's WSU portrait and the last known image of the victims together

Bryan Kohberger escorted to court in Pennsylvania prior to his extradition back to Idaho to face charges in the deaths of Maddie Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. Inset: Kohberger's WSU portrait and the last known image of the victims together (The Image Direct for Fox News Digital, WSU, Instagram)

He could face the death penalty if convicted.

Kohberger's attorney, Kootenai County Public Defender Anne Taylor, filed for discovery on Jan. 10. Latah County Prosecuting Attorney Bill Thompson notified the court of his response 13 days later.

READ THE PDF (APP USERS GO HERE)

The ambush killed Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, both 21, their 20-year-old housemate Xana Kernodle, and her boyfriend Ethan Chapin, also 20, who lived nearby and was spending the night. 

All four suffered multiple stab wounds, according to Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt, who said at least some of the victims may have been sleeping at the start of the attack.

Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, along with the women's two other roommates in Kaylee Goncalves' final Instagram post, shared the day before the slayings.

Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, along with the women's two other roommates in Kaylee Goncalves' final Instagram post, shared the day before the slayings. (@kayleegoncalves/Instagram)

IDAHO MURDERS: BRYAN KOHBERGER ATTORNEY WITHDREW FROM REPRESENTING VICTIM'S MOM

Police found a Ka-Bar sheath at the scene and allege that DNA found on the thumb snap helped lead them to Kohberger, who allegedly stalked the house at least 12 times before the slayings and returned to the home the morning after, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The suspect was a Ph.D. criminology student at Washington State University, about 10 miles away from the University of Idaho.

Wilson-Short Hall at the Washington State University campus in Pullman, Washington, which houses the school's Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology.

Wilson-Short Hall at the Washington State University campus in Pullman, Washington, which houses the school's Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He was arrested on Dec. 30, when Pennsylvania police and the FBI raided his parents' house in the Poconos Mountains.

He waived extradition and is awaiting his next court date, set for June 26, in Moscow, Idaho.

Prosecutors could speed up the timeline by seeking a grand jury indictment instead of waiting until the preliminary hearing to prove probable cause, experts have told Fox News Digital.

Michael Ruiz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.ruiz@fox.com and on Twitter: @mikerreports