Idaho judge issues order on Kohberger's bid to have his family guaranteed courtroom seating

The Idaho judge overseeing the quadruple murder case against Bryan Kohberger asked prosecutors for more information about which of the defendant's relatives they plan to call as witnesses as he considers a defense motion to grant them access to his trial.

Witnesses are typically barred from sitting in on the testimony of other witnesses before they take the stand themselves.

Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students with a knife in a home-invasion attack, had asked the court to grant his parents and two sisters guaranteed seating in the courtroom, which is expected to be packed with members of the public and journalists once his trial begins in August.

WHAT WENT BRYAN KOHBERGER'S WAY – AND WHAT DIDN'T – AT EVIDENCE MOTIONS HEARING

While his defense attorney Elisa Massoth said in court that his family has no interest in cooperating with the state, prosecutors revealed at a hearing last week that they would call "a few" relatives as witnesses.

Judge Steven Hippler told prosecutors to submit a list of which family members will testify, why they will be called, and why they can't be called right at the start of trial. He said the court would try and find a balance between Kohberger's right to have supporters present at a public trial and the prosecution's interest in having witnesses sequestered.

IDAHO STUDENT MURDERS: BRYAN KOHBERGER'S FAMILY COULD BE ASKED TO TESTIFY AGAINST HIM, COURT DOCS REVEAL

He set a deadline for April 25 and said he would issue a final order before the pretrial conference scheduled for May 15.

The 30-year-old former criminology Ph.D. student is accused of entering a six-bedroom home and killing four University of Idaho students in a 4 a.m. stabbing spree on Nov. 13, 2022. At least two of the victims were asleep at the start of the attack, according to authorities.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He allegedly turned off his cellphone before heading to the house and changed his license plates days after the murders, according to authorities. But they allege they found a key piece of evidence: his DNA on a Ka-Bar knife sheath left under the body of Madison Mogen , 21.

The other three victims were Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20.

A judge entered not-guilty pleas to four charges of first-degree murder and another of burglary on Kohberger's behalf at his arraignment in May 2023. Prosecutors wrote in court filings that they intend to seek the death penalty if he is convicted.