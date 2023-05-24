Expand / Collapse search
Idaho
Published

Idaho father who beat infant son until he was brain dead sentenced to life in prison: Police

Thomas Rowley was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility for parole after a minimum of 25 years

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten | Fox News
An Idaho man, who was found guilty of first-degree murder following his son’s fatal brain injury, has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility for parole after a minimum of 25 years, the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office said in a press release. 

Ada County District Judge James S. Cawthon on Monday, May 22 ordered Thomas Rowley, now 25-years-old, to serve the life sentence for the brutal June 2020 murder of 4-month-old Milo Rowley, authorities announced in a press release

Thomas Rowley

According to Ada County Prosecutor's Office, Thomas Rowley severely shook his 4-month-old son, Milo, before dropping him face first in his crib, causing him to suffer a fatal brain injury in June 2020. (Ada County Sheriffs Office)

Authorities said that on June 20, 2020, police found that Rowley had "severely shaken" his 4-month-old son before dropping him face first in his crib, causing him to suffer a fatal brain injury. His father did not take the infant to a hospital until four hours following the incident.

QUEBEC POLICE SOLVE NEARLY 50-YEAR-OLD COLD CASE MURDER OF TEENAGER USING DNA ADVANCEMENTS

Once he was taken to St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center the child was "unresponsive and not breathing, and was found to have a brain injury." The infant died in the hospital, and Boise, Idaho police arrested Rowley.

Ada County Prosecutor's Office

Thomas Rowley was arrested in June 2020 and pleaded not guilty to one count of first-degree murder in his son’s death in September 2020. (Ada County Prosecutor's Office)

Police say that Rowley had allegedly hit and shook Milo on several occasions prior to his death. In September 2020, Rowley pleaded not guilty however, in March 2023, a jury convicted Rowley of first-degree murder.

DEATH SENTENCE FOR MAN WHO KILLED NORTH DAKOTA STUDENT REDUCED TO LIFE IN PRISON

"I recognize no sentence handed down today can ease the unbearable loss to Milo’s family. On behalf of my office, I extend our sincerest condolences to Milo’s mother and family," said Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts. "The abuse and homicide of a child is heartbreaking, and I want to acknowledge the tireless efforts by all who worked on this case, from my trial team, the medical experts, to the Boise Police Detectives whose dedication and hard work on this homicide allowed my office to successfully prosecute and serve justice in this case."

