ICE removes twice-deported Mexican national convicted in Washington of luring disabled child

U.S. immigration authorities removed an illegally present Mexican national who had been convicted in Washington state of luring a disabled child.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers removed Eduardo Flores-Rodriguez, 33, via air operations and transferred him to the custody of Mexican authorities earlier this month.

ICE discovered in November that Flores-Rodriguez was illegally present in the U.S. after they had previously removed him in 2008 and again in 2017, the agency said in a statement.

In 2008, Flores-Rodriguez was arrested by the King County Sheriff’s Office for luring a minor with a developmental disability. A superior court convicted him and sentenced him to 12 months in jail, but he was instead remanded to ICE custody, after which they removed him.

"ICE cannot allow criminal aliens who prey on children to remain in our community," said ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Seattle Field Office Director Nathalie Asher.

"Although local sanctuary laws attempt to provide a safe haven for dangerous individuals such as this, due to ICE’s dedication to public safety, Flores-Rodriguez is no longer free to roam the streets he previously victimized."

ICE lodges immigration detainers on individuals such as Flores-Rodriguez who have been arrested on local criminal charges and who are suspected of being removable, so that ICE can take custody of that person when he or she is released from local custody.

ICE housed Flores-Rodriguez at the Northwest ICE Processing Center until his removal.