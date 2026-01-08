ICE confirms arrest of Somali illegal immigrant sex offender in Minneapolis

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrested an illegal immigrant sex offender from Somalia in Minnesota during a targeted operation Dec. 31, Fox News has learned.

The illegal immigrant, Mahad Abdulkadir Yusuf, had a prior conviction for criminal sexual conduct in the first degree after he forced a victim to perform oral sex on him multiple times, according to ICE. Additionally, the agency said Yusuf was arrested in 2016 for first-degree assault and has an active warrant from 2024 for obstructing police.

ICE said Yusuf first entered the U.S. in 1996 and was a lawful permanent resident, but "he threw away his shot at the American dream by repaying our country’s generosity with these vicious crimes."

"Thanks to the sanctuary policies of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, this dangerous criminal was free to prowl the streets and victimize Minneapolis residents for years," ICE wrote in a statement.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) said agents previously attempted to arrest Yusuf but were obstructed by the apartment manager at his building. The manager allegedly blocked the agents from entering the building.

"Local sanctuary policies and continued misinformation about what ICE operations actually entail continue to fuel these irresponsible, dangerous acts of obstructing law enforcement," HSI Special Agent in Charge Mark Zito said in a statement.

"Every time local jurisdictions refuse to cooperate with ICE, and every time activists use their ridiculous whistles and bullhorns to alert criminal aliens, they are helping violent offenders, including convicted sex predators like this one, escape justice."

In the news release regarding Yusuf's arrest, ICE claimed that since the Trump administration's illegal immigration crackdown began on Jan. 20, 2025, more than 622,000 deportations had been carried out.

Federal immigration authorities are under added scrutiny after an ICE officer fatally shot 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis. Democrat lawmakers, including Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, have slammed the agency after the shooting. Frey demanded ICE "get the f--- out" of his city, while Walz issued a warning order to the National Guard.

President Donald Trump said on Truth Social that he had seen the video of the incident in which Good was killed and that it was "a horrible thing to watch."

He called on Americans to support law enforcement who "are just trying to do the job of MAKING AMERICA SAFE."

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem accused Good of "stalking and impeding" agents all day. She also said that Good was trying to "weaponize her vehicle" and alleged she "attempted to run a law enforcement officer over."