Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Maine

Dem Senate candidate mocked after claim about dismantling ICE goes viral: 'Unmask these thugs'

Platner previously came under fire for what critics claimed was a tattoo resembling a Nazi symbol

By Alec Schemmel Fox News
close
Agitators clash with ICE after fatal Minneapolis shooting Video

Agitators clash with ICE after fatal Minneapolis shooting

Wild video shows agitators clashing with federal authorities after a woman was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis. (Credit: Moncies Franco Sr via Storyful, Georgia Fort via Storyful)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner was mocked Wednesday after declaring that "dismantling ICE" is a "moderate" position after federal immigration authorities shot and killed a Minneapolis woman who allegedly presented a threat to them as they attempted to conduct enforcement operations.

"When you send armed, under-trained amateurs into American communities with vague orders and no accountability, this is inevitable," Maine Democrat Platner said on X with an accompanying video. "ICE must be dismantled."

"Dismantling ICE is the moderate position. Unmask these thugs, arrest them, and make them answer for these horrors," he said in another X post.

The woman fatally shot Wednesday morning by an ICE agent in Minneapolis was identified by Minneapolis City Council members as Twin Cities resident Renee Nicole Good, 37. Good was shot by an ICE agent after blocking a road that law enforcement officials were traveling during an operation and appearing to "weaponize her vehicle" to hit law enforcement officials, prompting DHS to call it an "act of domestic terrorism."

FORMER DHS CHIEF DECRIES MINNEAPOLIS MAYOR'S 'UNHINGED' ICE RHETORIC AFTER DEADLY SHOOTING

Law enforcement officers gather after a fatal incident.

Members of law enforcement respond to a shooting by an ICE agent during federal operations Jan. 7, 2026, in Minneapolis. (Stephen Maturen/Getty)

Council members called the incident an "attack," demanding ICE "immediately leave our city so we can get rid of their chaos and violence that ended the life of one of our neighbors today." That sentiment was echoed by progressive Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who told immigration authorities to "get the f--- out" of his city. 

"This guy doesn't know moderate," said the Media Research Center's Tim Graham. 

"The man with a literal Nazi tattoo on his chest sounds like he is calling for violence at maximum against ICE but absolutely is calling for the weaponization of the justice system against ICE at minimum," added Brianna Lyman, an elections correspondent at The Federalist.

"We should all love something as much as Dems love open borders," GOP consultant Luke Thompson wrote on X.

"The same liberals who wanted to defund the police want to dismantle ICE," Alabama Senate candidate Morgan Murphy wrote on X. "Absolutely not: stand with ICE. Stand with law enforcement."

Platner has come under fire in the past for a tattoo on his chest that critics have claimed resembles a "Totenkopf," a Nazi "death's head" symbol, but he has denied the claims that is what it represents and said he has made his stance on Nazism clear. 

SENATE DEM CANDIDATE WHO WROTE HE 'BECAME A COMMUNIST' NOW SAYS HE WAS JOKING

In this photo provided by WGME, Graham Platner, a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Maine, points to a cover-up tattoo that had previously been an image recognized as a Nazi symbol, during an interview on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, in Portland, Maine.

Graham Platner, a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Maine, points to a covered tattoo that had previously been an image recognized as a Nazi symbol during an interview in Portland, Maine. (WGME via AP)

A progressive Democrat, Platner also came under fire recently for calling himself a "communist" in now-deleted Reddit posts. In one of the posts, he wrote, "I got older and became a communist," but he subsequently claimed it was merely "internet s---posting."

After the shooting in Minneapolis involving ICE, protesters took to the streets, including in front of a Minneapolis courthouse, where they could be seen on video banging on glass doors and windows demanding, "ICE Out Now!"

U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner, D-Maine, speaks at a town hall in Lewiston, Me., Oct. 15, 2025.

U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner, D-Maine, speaks at a town hall at the Franco Center in Lewiston, Maine. (Libby Kenny/Sun Journal via AP)

Platner is seeking the Democratic nomination to unseat Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine., in 2026.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP  

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue