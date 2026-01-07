Dem Senate candidate mocked after claim about dismantling ICE goes viral: 'Unmask these thugs'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner was mocked Wednesday after declaring that "dismantling ICE" is a "moderate" position after federal immigration authorities shot and killed a Minneapolis woman who allegedly presented a threat to them as they attempted to conduct enforcement operations.

"When you send armed, under-trained amateurs into American communities with vague orders and no accountability, this is inevitable," Maine Democrat Platner said on X with an accompanying video. "ICE must be dismantled."

"Dismantling ICE is the moderate position. Unmask these thugs, arrest them, and make them answer for these horrors," he said in another X post.

The woman fatally shot Wednesday morning by an ICE agent in Minneapolis was identified by Minneapolis City Council members as Twin Cities resident Renee Nicole Good, 37. Good was shot by an ICE agent after blocking a road that law enforcement officials were traveling during an operation and appearing to "weaponize her vehicle" to hit law enforcement officials, prompting DHS to call it an "act of domestic terrorism."

FORMER DHS CHIEF DECRIES MINNEAPOLIS MAYOR'S 'UNHINGED' ICE RHETORIC AFTER DEADLY SHOOTING

Council members called the incident an "attack," demanding ICE "immediately leave our city so we can get rid of their chaos and violence that ended the life of one of our neighbors today." That sentiment was echoed by progressive Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who told immigration authorities to "get the f--- out" of his city.

"This guy doesn't know moderate," said the Media Research Center's Tim Graham.

"The man with a literal Nazi tattoo on his chest sounds like he is calling for violence at maximum against ICE but absolutely is calling for the weaponization of the justice system against ICE at minimum," added Brianna Lyman, an elections correspondent at The Federalist.

"We should all love something as much as Dems love open borders," GOP consultant Luke Thompson wrote on X.

"The same liberals who wanted to defund the police want to dismantle ICE," Alabama Senate candidate Morgan Murphy wrote on X. "Absolutely not: stand with ICE. Stand with law enforcement."

Platner has come under fire in the past for a tattoo on his chest that critics have claimed resembles a "Totenkopf," a Nazi "death's head" symbol, but he has denied the claims that is what it represents and said he has made his stance on Nazism clear.

SENATE DEM CANDIDATE WHO WROTE HE 'BECAME A COMMUNIST' NOW SAYS HE WAS JOKING

A progressive Democrat, Platner also came under fire recently for calling himself a "communist" in now-deleted Reddit posts. In one of the posts, he wrote, "I got older and became a communist," but he subsequently claimed it was merely "internet s---posting."

After the shooting in Minneapolis involving ICE, protesters took to the streets, including in front of a Minneapolis courthouse, where they could be seen on video banging on glass doors and windows demanding, "ICE Out Now!"

Platner is seeking the Democratic nomination to unseat Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine., in 2026.