ICE arrests illegal aliens previously released in 'sanctuary' Massachusetts

EXCLUSIVE: ICE has arrested more illegal aliens from Massachusetts after the state's sanctuary policies led to their release into communities. Some of these individuals were convicted of serious charges, including solicitation to commit murder and assault and battery.

"Despite sanctuary politicians and activists trying to disrupt ICE operations, our brave law enforcement removed gang members, drug traffickers, and other violent criminals from Massachusetts’ streets. Some of these arrests included criminal aliens who were released by local authorities because of radical sanctuary policies," said DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. "These sanctuary politicians are playing Russian roulette with American lives. While Massachusetts leaders release criminal aliens onto America’s streets, President Trump and Secretary Noem are arresting them and getting them out of our country."

US ATTORNEY FOR MASSACHUSETTS SAYS INTERFERENCE WITH ICE OPERATIONS IS 'DISTURBING,' THREATENS ARRESTS

One of the arrests includes an illegal migrant convicted for soliciting to commit murder. On May 5, 2025, ICE arrested Kleber Lasso an illegal alien from Ecuador. On July 24, 2018, Lasso was convicted of soliciting to commit murder and sentenced to only 1 year in jail. Brockton District Court failed to honor ICE’s detainer and released this criminal back onto Massachusetts’ streets, according to DHS.

The Brockton court had no comment for Fox News Friday.

"Massachusetts court officials do not have the legal authority and are therefore prohibited from holding an individual in custody solely on the basis of a Federal Civil Immigration Detainer," a Massachusetts court spokesperson told Fox News.

"In order to comply with Massachusetts law, court officers are prohibited from assisting or interfering with ICE agents in executing their obligations under Federal law," the spokesperson said. "This means that a court officer will not interfere with ICE arresting an individual who has been released. On the other hand, court officers are prohibited from keeping a released individual in custody awaiting an ICE agent."

BRAZILIAN ILLEGAL ALIEN CHARGED WITH RAPE CAUGHT IN MASSACHUSETTS, HANDED OVER TO ICE IN RARE CASE

On May 7, 2025, ICE arrested Senat Dufren, an illegal alien from Haiti, in Waltham, Massachusetts. He was previously arrested in Roxbury, Massachusetts, for assault and battery and malicious destruction of property.

ICE lodged an immigration detainer with the Nashua Street Jail. Local authorities did not honor the detainer and released Dufren. He is accused of later victimizing more innocent Americans – including a pregnant woman. He was then arrested again on Feb. 19, 2025, and charged with assault and battery on a pregnant victim, assault and battery on family/household, and assault and battery.

BLUE STATE COUNTY IGNORES ICE DETAINERS AGAINST ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT CHARGED WITH RAPE

According to DHS, on May 10, 2025, ICE arrested Lusbel Lopez Feliz, an illegal alien from the Dominican Republic. Lopez has faced several criminal charges throughout Massachusetts, including seven charges for distributing heroin/fentanyl and five different arraignments for distributing cocaine. Her detainer was not honored by local authorities following a previous arrest, and she was released into the community.