Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Massachusetts

Brazilian illegal alien charged with rape caught in Massachusetts, handed over to ICE in rare case

Willian Robert Vasconcelos-Dos Santos is charged with rape, and remains in ICE custody

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner , Bill Melugin Fox News
Published
close
There's a 'real showdown coming' on illegal immigration in Boston, Massachusetts lawmaker warns Video

There's a 'real showdown coming' on illegal immigration in Boston, Massachusetts lawmaker warns

Massachusetts State Sen. Peter Durant joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss the battle between Boston officials and federal law enforcement over the crackdown on illegal immigration as he considers a gubernatorial bid to flip the state red. 

In a rare case, a Massachusetts police department honored a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer request for a Brazilian illegal alien accused of rape.

ICE Boston apprehended 21-year-old Willian Robert Vasconcelos-Dos Santos in Falmouth, Massachusetts, after he was charged with raping a Massachusetts resident last month.

"Willian Robert Vasconcelos-Dos Santos is charged with horrifically victimizing a Massachusetts resident and represents a significant threat to the residents of our communities," ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Boston acting Field Office Director Patricia H. Hyde said. "In this case, we appreciate the Falmouth District Court honoring the ICE immigration detainer and allowing our officers to take custody of Vasconcelos in the safety of a jail cell rather than having to arrest him at large. ICE Boston will continue to prioritize public safety by arresting and removing illegal alien offenders from our New England communities."

Vasconcelos-Dos Santos was arrested by the U.S. Border Patrol on April 10, 2024, after he illegally entered the U.S. near San Diego.

ICE ARRESTS ILLEGAL GUATEMALAN MIGRANT MAN FACING MULTIPLE CHILD RAPE CHARGES IN MASSACHUSETTS

Willian Robert Vasconcelos-Dos

ICE said Willian Robert Vasconcelos-Dos was arrested after entering the U.S. in April 2024, then arrested again last month and charged with rape in Massachusetts. (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement)

Agents served him with a notice to appear before a Department of Justice judge, before he was released on his own recognizance.

Less than a year later on Jan. 20, 2025, Vasconcelos-Dos Santos was arrested again, but this time by the Falmouth Police Department, which charged him with rape.

ICE lodged an immigration detainer against Vasconcelos-Dos Santos with the Falmouth District Court, and the next day he was released into ICE custody.

TRUMP GOES TOE-TO-TOE WITH SANCTUARY CITIES OVER DEPORTATION AS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION CRACKDOWN SET TO BEGIN

ice-ero-flights

ICE is conducting flights to remove illegal immigrants from the U.S. and back to their home countries. (ICE Seattle)

He currently remains in ICE custody.

Democratic Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey said in November that her state police will "absolutely not" be cooperating with President Donald Trump's mass deportation efforts, warning that she will use "every tool in the toolbox" to "protect" residents in the blue state.

But last month, she changed her tune, noting that her state is not a sanctuary state, despite a 2017 ruling by the state Supreme Judicial Court that severely limits law enforcement cooperation with ICE.

ICE ARRESTS MORE THAN 530 MIGRANTS IN ONE DAY AMID TRUMP'S CRACKDOWN

Maura Healey

Gov. Maura Healey, D-Mass., claimed her state is not a "sanctuary state," despite a 2017 ruling by the state Supreme Judicial Court that severely limits law enforcement cooperation with ICE. (Adam Glanzman/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"I still remain opposed on efforts to target large swaths of an undocumented population who've done nothing wrong other than they're here without lawful presence," she said.

Healey has taken a slightly more centrist position on immigration enforcement in recent months.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE IMMIGRATION COVERAGE

After an illegal migrant was caught using the state’s migrant shelter system for illegal activity, Healey said she was "outraged." She ordered a full inspection of the system and sent a letter to Massachusetts legislative leaders, urging them to amend the state’s "right to shelter" laws to exclude illegal immigrants.

At the time, she commented that Trump now has the opportunity to fix the border and said, "I hope he does."

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell, however, continues to staunchly oppose the Trump administration’s crackdown.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In fact, she took to social media several times last month to express her anger over Trump’s immigration decisions, saying in one X post that "State & local law enforcement cannot be commandeered for federal immigration enforcement. Despite what President Trump may think, he doesn't have the authority to unilaterally rewrite our Constitution."

Fox News Digital's Peter Pinedo, Stephen Sorace and Adam Shaw contributed to this report.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.