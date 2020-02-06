ICE agent shoots man in face in New York; victim in serious condition: reports

A man in New York City was shot in the face Thursday morning during an incident that involved a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent, according to local media.

The shooting happened around 8:15 a.m. on 12th Street in the Gravesend section of Brooklyn, WPXI-TV reported, citing police.

The victim was rushed to Maimonides Medical Center in serious condition, according to NY1.

The ICE agent involved was on duty at the time of the shooting, WABC-TV reported.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were unclear. Local media reports that no arrests have been made and the shooting is under investigation.

Fox News has reached out to ICE for comment but did not immediately hear back from the agency.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.