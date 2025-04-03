Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Immigration

ICE accelerating removal operations by adding 500 more beds in Florida jail

The federal law enforcement organization is partnering with the Glades County Jail to detain more illegal immigrants

Peter D'Abrosca By Peter D'Abrosca Fox News
Published
Trump administration’s actions on illegal immigration have been incredibly ‘public’ and ‘effective’: Mike Pompeo Video

Trump administration’s actions on illegal immigration have been incredibly ‘public’ and ‘effective’: Mike Pompeo

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discusses Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s visit to an El Salvadoran mega prison and President Donald Trump’s immigration policies on ‘America Reports.’

As the Trump administration continues to ramp up detainment and deportation operations, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will have 500 more beds for detainees thanks to a new partnership with the Glades County Sheriff's Office in Florida. 

"The Glades County Jail center will serve as a staging area and allow greater capacity to address our immigration enforcement mission," acting Miami ICE Field Office Director Juan Agudelo said in a statement. "The central location streamlines logistics and helps facilitate the timely processing of illegal aliens in our custody that are subject to arrest, detention and removal from our country."

The move is a reinstatement of a previous intergovernmental service agreement with the Glades County Board of County Commissioners, according to ICE. 

"The facility will expand ICE’s detention capacity in Florida, enhancing the agency’s ability to manage the region’s growing enforcement and removal operations," the statement said. 

ice-ero-flights

ICE is conducting flights to remove illegal immigrants from the U.S. and back to their home countries. (ICE Seattle)

ALLEGED MS-13 GANG LEADER LINKED TO NEARLY A DOZEN MURDERS, ON THE RUN FOR YEARS NABBED IN LONG ISLAND: DOJ

The announcement was made at the same time that The Miami Herald reported that the Florida Highway Patrol had been directed by state authorities to arrest and jail illegal immigrants for offenses like driving without a valid license. 

In February, Gov. Ron DeSantis partnered with ICE, signing a memorandum that allowed the Florida Highway Patrol to exercise immigration power. 

"Governor DeSantis understands the role of law enforcement and wants to provide the strongest immigration law possible, empowering law enforcement to get to work and deport illegal aliens residing in the state," Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Executive Director Dave Kerner said in a statement at the time. 

Venezuelan migrants depart a deportation flight

Venezuelan migrants walk following their arrival on a flight after being deported from the United States, in Caracas, Venezuela, March 24, 2025. (REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria)

MAN POSTS VIDEO URGING PEOPLE TO ‘SHOOT AT ICE AGENTS ON SIGHT’

"We must have the strongest law in the nation on immigration enforcement that will guarantee state and local deportation assistance, end catch and release, eliminate magnets such as remittances and adopt supporting policies that will protect Floridians," DeSantis said upon the announcement. 

Fox News Digital reached out to the Glades County Sheriff's Office.

Fox News' Mollie Markowitz contributed to this report. 

