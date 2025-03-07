Florida sheriff partners with ICE to nab illegal migrants in plain sight

EXCLUSIVE: ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Local jurisdictions are responding to the Trump administration's call to apprehend illegal immigrants by collaborating closely with federal immigration authorities to carry out arrests.

Fox News Digital observed the collaboration firsthand by accompanying the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office (SJSO) in Florida during its operations. The county's task force collaborates with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Border Patrol agents and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to arrest illegal immigrants and dismantle human smuggling and sex-trafficking operations .

The SJSO task force is headed up by Sgt. Bobby Kukar and consists of approximately 20 to 25 local, state and federal law enforcement officers who conduct weekly operations along the Interstate 95 corridor.

Fox News Digital previously reported on the SJSO's task force.

In one instance, the task force happened upon a broken-down Dodge Ram truck at a stoplight in St. Augustine. The pair, a 19-year-old and 24-year-old, were identified as migrants illegally present from Guatamala.

Alexander Aguilar Velasquez, 24, from Guatemala was arrested by Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agent Matthew Zetts and taken to the ICE field office in Jacksonville. The 19-year-old was released by immigration authorities and was given a court date.

The immigration official said that Velasquez had two previous contacts with ICE and had ignored his court date after crossing over. He was issued a final order for removal.

The situation in St. Johns County offers a glimpse into how local authorities are partnering with federal officials, as the White House has pledged to curb illegal immigration.

Hardwick previously shared with Fox News Digital how, under his leadership, the county is prioritizing public safety by initiating the task force and closely collaborating with immigration authorities. The sheriff's office has been operating a task force for over a year but has amplified operations following President Trump's election.

St. Johns is part of the 287(g) program that allows ICE to delegate to state and local law enforcement officers certain immigration functions, including identifying and detaining suspected illegal immigrants.

He shared that on Fridays at 2 p.m., they meet with federal, state and local partners to discuss the worst of the worst criminal aliens wanted in Florida or in the immediate area.

"And a simple warning, that in the state of Florida, if you are wanted — whether you're an illegal alien or you're a citizen of the United States — we are going to hunt you down to find you and hold you accountable for your actions," he said.

Fox News Digital has reached out to ICE and DHS for comment.