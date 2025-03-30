Man posts video urging people to 'shoot at ICE agents on sight'

A TikTok user posted a disturbing video on the popular social media website, calling on people to "shoot at ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] agents on sight."

"Shoot at ICE agents on sight. That's right. If ICE agents are trying to take you or a loved one, shoot them on sight," TikTok user belal_donq said in his video.

The user claimed agents had been showing up in masks, unmarked vehicles, and without their badges, claiming that the agents "could be anybody."

"The way they're pulling up with masks on, with unmarked vehicles, no badge, no nothing. It could be anybody. It can be gang members. You have every right to shoot at them," he continued. "This would be the best self-defense case. You're just in fear for your life. You don't know who's behind that unmarked vehicle or who's behind that mask."

He then says the way agents have been allegedly showing up "is ridiculous."

"What is our country coming to? Why would you want to be an ICE agent anyway? Do you like separating kids from their parents? Do you like deporting students that are studying? I can understand deporting a gang member or criminals. But innocent people. It's ridiculous."

"They're pulling up like the Mafia. You might as well shoot them on sight and have your day in court."

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem shared a thread of the video and vowed that actions would be taken against the person who posted the video.

"If you threaten or attempt to harm a law enforcement officer we will find you and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law," Noem wrote in a post on X.

User belal_donq appeared to take down the video Sunday evening after Fox News Digital reached out to him on TikTok.

National Border Patrol Council Vice President Hector Garza told Fox News Digital that this type of message is not only dangerous, but that it also "incites real-world violence."

"This kind of rhetoric is not only dangerous, it incites real-world violence and undermines the rule of law. Our agents risk their lives every day to protect this country, and they deserve to do their jobs without fear of being targeted simply for wearing the uniform," Garza said.

"The National Border Patrol Council unequivocally condemns any form of violence or threats directed at federal law enforcement officers, including our colleagues at ICE," he continued.

Garza added that he "urges all social media platforms to take swift and decisive action against content that promotes violence."

"Free speech does not extend to inciting criminal acts, and allowing such content to remain online puts lives at risk," Garza said.

This incident comes less than a week after TikTok removed the hashtag, "#CartelTok," from its search engine after cartel members were caught using it to highlight their crimes and recruit human smugglers.

A TikTok spokesperson told Fox News Digital that in addition to removing "#CartelTok," from its search engine, the platform also removed "known leaders of cartels or gangs" that violated the organization's policy.

Many of the videos in question showed cartels flashing piles of money, jewelry and luxury items that were used to entice teens in America and Mexico to smuggle illegal immigrants across the U.S. border.

Representatives for Snapchat, TikTok and Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, previously told Fox News Digital that they have policies in place to crack down on such content and remove such content when it does appear on their platforms.

Fox News Digital reached out to TikTok and ICE for comment on the video, but did not receive a response.

