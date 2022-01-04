Stranded I-95 driver describes ordeal, walking dog to pass 'four-hour' standstill

Drivers left their cars on I-95 to walk their dogs in order to pass time while stranded for hours on the icy roadway, one source told Fox News.

Darryl Walter, opened up to Fox News about his experiences being stuck on Interstate-95 after about posting on Twitter about the ordeal.

"We spent 11 hours yesterday driving from Rocky Mount, NC, to Bethesda, MD (after spending 14 hours the previous day driving from Sarasota)," he told Fox News. "At one point we were at a standstill for over four hours on I-95 North. We passed the time by taking our dog for a walk on 95, reading, and playing Trivia Pursuit."

I-95: DRIVERS TRAPPED FOR HOURS ON VIRGINIA INTERSTATE AS TEMPERATURES DROPPED DURING THE OVERNIGHT

Walter said he had water, fruit and chips with him and watched trucks stopped in the middle of the road as they started moving.

"There were large stretches of road that had yet to be plowed even though a plow could of gotten there," he shared. "We actually feel fortunate as we were driving toward the Beltway as 95 South was backed up and stopped a good 15 miles. The people on that side were stuck all night in their cars. We were able to get home last night."

Many drivers have been stranded for hours on the road amid the winter storm, according to a Fox News report .

The Virginia Department of Transportation has warned drivers to stay away from the roads while they work to free those stuck in freezing temperatures.

An engineer for the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Fredericksburg district assured they are working on getting people out.

"We know many travelers have been stuck on Interstate 95 in our region for extraordinary periods of time over the past 24 hours, in some cases since Monday morning," Marcie Parker said in a statement. "This is unprecedented, and we continue to steadily move stopped trucks to make progress toward restoring lanes."

