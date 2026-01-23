Expand / Collapse search
Husband of alleged Minnesota church invasion organizer dismisses 'Beavis and Butt-Head' DOJ prosecution

Marques Armstrong defends Nekima Levy Armstrong following her arrest in connection with anti-ICE demonstration at Minnesota church

Greg Norman-Diamond By Greg Norman-Diamond Fox News
Marques Armstrong, the husband of Nekima Levy Armstrong, speaks out following her arrest on Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026. 

The husband of a woman whom Attorney General Pam Bondi said "played a key role" in the storming of a church in Minnesota this week by an anti-U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) mob is now speaking out, slamming the "Beavis and Butt-Head" prosecution. 

Marques Armstrong made a reference to the cult MTV sitcom as he spoke Thursday following the arrest of his wife Nekima Levy Armstrong. Chauntyll Louisa Allen and William Kelly were also taken into custody. 

"Continue to pray for us. Understand that this is not our first rodeo. Threats on our lives have been coming since we have been doing this work," Armstrong said.  

"I won't go into too much detail about the Beavis and Butt-Head show for the prosecution," he continued.

GABBARD SLAMS DEMOCRATS' 'HOSTILITY TOWARDS GOD,' CONDEMNS ANTI-ICE AGITATORS WHO STORMED CHURCH

Marques Armstrong speaks at news conference

Marques Armstrong, the husband of Nekima Levy Armstrong, speaks out following her arrest on Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026.  (Fox News)

"We are making a statement, we are making a stand not just for the individuals here, not just our state, but for this entire nation. I want to encourage us to continue to stand up and peacefully protest. We cannot afford to take the bait," Armstrong added. "I repeat, we cannot afford to take the bait and be provoked into violence. That will give the people over in the administration the green light to unleash more hell upon our state." 

FBI Director Kash Patel said Armstrong's arrest was in connection with an alleged violation of the FACE Act, which prohibits interfering with the exercise of religion at a place of worship. Kelly allegedly stormed the Cities Church service in St. Paul and berated congregants, according to video posted online, while Allen is a member of the St. Paul School Board who also helped organize the protest. 

"Minutes ago at my direction, HSI and FBI agents executed an arrest in Minnesota," Bondi wrote on X on Thursday, adding, "We have arrested Nekima Levy Armstrong, who allegedly played a key role in organizing the coordinated attack on Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota."

VIDEO SHOWS ANTI-ICE AGITATOR BERATING CHRISTIANS IN MINNESOTA CHURCH SERVICE

Minnesota agitators arrested after church protest

The arrests of Chauntyll Allen, left, and Nekima Levy Armstrong, right were announced on Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026. (Angelina Katsanis/Star Tribune via Getty Images | Chris Juhn/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"Listen loud and clear: WE DO NOT TOLERATE ATTACKS ON PLACES OF WORSHIP," Bondi also said. 

Marques Armstrong said on Thursday that, "My wife wasn't taken." 

"She gave herself up, tall, no crime. Y'all know who she is. She is fierce, she is strong, and she is powerful. That is how she stood. We have the videos to prove that, to dispel the lies and the twisting of the truth that this administration constantly does on a consistent basis. And for those of you who are following this group of liars, criminals, thieves, shame on you," he said. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Justice Department for comment.

Chauntyll Allen, William Kelly, Nekima Levy-Armstrong arrested by DOJ

Federal authorities arrested Chauntyll Allen, leader of Black Lives Matter Twin Cities, left, agitator William Kelly, center, and Nekima Levy Armstrong, Racial Justice Network leader, right, after a mob invaded a St. Paul, Minnesota, church, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026. (Department of Homeland Security)

"The actions of Chauntyll Allen, my wife, Nekima Levy Armstrong, and all of the protesters were not criminal, violent, or destructive," Armstrong also said. "They did not harm any person or animal, damage property, or incite chaos. Their conduct remained nonviolent, verbal, restrained, which matters both morally and legally. What motivated their action was not lawlessness but consciousness." 

Fox News Digital’s Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.
