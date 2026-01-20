Video shows anti-ICE agitator berating Christians in Minnesota church service

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agitator loudly berated churchgoers at the Cities Chuch in St. Paul, Minnesota, where demonstrations interrupted a service on Sunday.

A Facebook post featuring footage of the man's tirade includes text that reads, "No Rest For Demons! If you support Kristi Noem you are a demon!"

Noem is secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The social media post includes footage of a man walking around the church service, asserting that "all these pretend Christians, all these comfortable White people… are living lavish, comfortable lives, while children are dragged into concentration camps."

"You are a fake Christian," he asserted. "You're sinners."

He accused people of living "a very easy life, while people are starving."

An overlay on part of the video reads, "PROTESTING DAVID EASTERWOODS RACIST CHURCH THAT SUPPORTS KRISTI NOEM!'

Demonstrations against ICE have increased in Minnesota following the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good by an ICE agent. The Trump administration said Good was attempting to ram the agent with her vehicle when he opened fire.

The agitators allege that one of the church’s pastors — David Easterwood — also leads the local ICE field office overseeing the operations that they claim have involved alleged violent tactics and illegal arrests.

The incident comes as the Trump administration continues cracking down on illegal immigrants in the U.S., sparking the ire of the radical left.

Fox News Digital's Louis Casiano contributed to this report.