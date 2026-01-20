Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

U.S.

Video shows anti-ICE agitator berating Christians in Minnesota church service

'If you support Kristi Noem you are a demon!' a Facebook post containing the video declares

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
close
Agitator yells at churchgoers, disrupting service in Minnesota Video

Agitator yells at churchgoers, disrupting service in Minnesota

An anti-ICE agitator berated churchgoers at the Cities Church in Minnesota on Sunday. (Credit: DawokeFarmer2/Facebook)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agitator loudly berated churchgoers at the Cities Chuch in St. Paul, Minnesota, where demonstrations interrupted a service on Sunday.

A Facebook post featuring footage of the man's tirade includes text that reads, "No Rest For Demons! If you support Kristi Noem you are a demon!" 

Noem is secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The social media post includes footage of a man walking around the church service, asserting that "all these pretend Christians, all these comfortable White people… are living lavish, comfortable lives, while children are dragged into concentration camps."

ANTI-ICE MOB STORMS MINNESOTA CHURCH OVER PASTOR'S ALLEGED TIES TO IMMIGRATION ENFORCEMENT

Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota

Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis)

"You are a fake Christian," he asserted. "You're sinners." 

He accused people of living "a very easy life, while people are starving."

WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE DOJ THREATS AGAINST DON LEMON AFTER HE FOLLOWED ANTI-ICE PROTESTERS IN ST. PAUL CHURCH

Deputy AG Todd Blanche says authorities are investigating MN church storming ‘aggressively’ Video

An overlay on part of the video reads, "PROTESTING DAVID EASTERWOODS RACIST CHURCH THAT SUPPORTS KRISTI NOEM!'

Demonstrations against ICE have increased in Minnesota following the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good by an ICE agent. The Trump administration said Good was attempting to ram the agent with her vehicle when he opened fire. 

The agitators allege that one of the church’s pastors — David Easterwood — also leads the local ICE field office overseeing the operations that they claim have involved alleged violent tactics and illegal arrests.

WHITE HOUSE SAYS WALZ, FREY INCITED CHAOS AFTER ANTI-ICE MOB STORMS MINNEAPOLIS CHURCH

DOJ probes church storming as protests escalate in Minnesota Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The incident comes as the Trump administration continues cracking down on illegal immigrants in the U.S., sparking the ire of the radical left.

Fox News Digital's Louis Casiano contributed to this report.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.
Close modal

Continue