Anti-ICE protester William Kelly dares Pam Bondi to arrest him after Minnesota church disruption

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Anti-ICE agitator William Kelly is daring U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi to arrest him after she launched an investigation after him and other protesters who stormed a Minnesota church.

Anti-ICE agitators stormed Cities Church sanctuary on Sunday, causing chaos and insisting that one of the pastors is the acting director of ICE's St. Paul field office. People were heard shouting "ICE out" and "Justice for Renee Good" in the middle of services in front of shocked churchgoers.

William Kelly, who goes by "DaWokeFarmer" on TikTok, was identified as one of the protesters after the incident and has since stood by his part in the protest in several videos criticizing Bondi.

In a TikTok video, he antagonized Bondi and the Trump administration using explicit language.

"They wanna come after me?" Kelly posted on his TikTok. "F--- 'em. How can they live so comfortably while the f---ing people from Somalia that are in this country legally, they have f---ing citizenship, can't even go to their mosque and pray? How do they deserve any f---ing different? F--- those f---ing Nazis. Come and get me Pam Bondi, you f---ing traitorous b----. All power to the people."

MINNEAPOLIS PASTOR CALLS ON FAITHFUL TO BE 'LIGHT IN THE DARK' AFTER ANTI-ICE AGITATORS STORM CHURCH

In another clip that was posted online Tuesday, Kelly also taunted Bondi.

"What we're seeing around this country is they're using their political influence to attack people that disagree with them," Kelly said. "They're gonna come at me with charges, and I'm not scared of that. There's no basis for these charges. I did not block them, you know, from their service. They welcomed us in. They never asked us to leave. The police never came and removed us, so we didn't stop their service. In fact, people were still praying the entire time. The music was still playing the entire time."

He added, "So you know, Pam Bondi, you want to come and arrest me? You want to come and give me charges? So be it. And for all the people giving me death threats, threatening my life, kill me. Go ahead, kill me. Because you know what? As Fred Hampton said, 'You can kill the revolutionary, but you can't kill the revolution!'"

JUSTICE DEPARTMENT COULD ‘GO HARD’ AFTER ANTI-ICE PROTESTERS WHO DISRUPTED MINNESOTA CHURCH, EXPERT SAYS

Fox News Digital reached out to the Justice Department for comment.

ALINA HABBA SAYS DOJ WILL 'COME DOWN HARD' AFTER ANTI-ICE MOB DISRUPTS MINNESOTA CHURCH SERVICE

Kelly has also been accused of harassing congregants at Secretary of War Pete Hegseth’s church in Washington, D.C.

Bondi announced the investigation into the anti-ICE agitators on Monday.

"I just spoke to the Pastor in Minnesota whose church was targeted. Attacks against law enforcement and the intimidation of Christians are being met with the full force of federal law," Bondi said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"If state leaders refuse to act responsibly to prevent lawlessness, this Department of Justice will remain mobilized to prosecute federal crimes and ensure that the rule of law prevails," she added.

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.