Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Weather
Published

Hurricane Pamela flood threats taper off as storms develop across Mississippi, Ohio Valleys

A cold front will move into the East

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The flood threat from Hurricane Pamela’s remnants will taper off from the Southern Plains toward the Mississippi River Valley

HURRICANE IDA: CASKETS, VAULTS DISPLACED IN LOUISIANA

Severe weather over the Mid-Mississippi, Ohio Valleys

Severe weather over the Mid-Mississippi, Ohio Valleys (Credit: Fox News)

A few strong to severe thunderstorms will develop across the Mid-Mississippi Valley to the Ohio Valley through tonight along a cold front. 

This system will move into the East on Saturday.  

Forecast rainfall over the Mid-Mississippi, Ohio Valleys

Forecast rainfall over the Mid-Mississippi, Ohio Valleys (Credit: Fox News)

Temperatures have been above average along the eastern third of the U.S. 

Forecast high temperatures

Forecast high temperatures (Credit: Fox News)

The cold front will bring cooler air in on Sunday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wildfire danger in California

Wildfire danger in California (Credit: Fox News)

Gusty offshore winds combined with warmer temperatures and low humidity will create elevated wildfire conditions across southern California from Friday into Saturday.  

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Make Your Own Sunshine." Click here for more information on Janice Dean.

Your Money