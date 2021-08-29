Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Ida, 'extremely dangerous' Category 4 storm, to hit New Orleans on Katrina anniversary

The hurricane's maximum sustained winds have intensified to 150 mph

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
Hurricane Ida, which is strengthened rapidly into a Category 4 storm overnight, is expected to hit New Orleans Sunday on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

The "extremely dangerous" hurricane's maximum sustained winds have intensified to 150 mph, and it is expected to reach landfall late this morning or this afternoon, according to the National Hurricane Center.

HURRICANE IDA STORM SURGE COULD BRING ‘UTTER DEVASTATION’ TO OUTLYING AREAS: REPORT

According to Fox Weather's Janice Dean, only two hurricanes on record — since 1851 —  have made landfall in Louisiana with sustained winds that strong: Last Island in 1856, and Hurricane Laura in 2020. Both of those hurricanes were 150 mph at landfall.

Hurricane Ida strengthened into a Category 4 storm overnight Sunday, as it takes aim at southeastern Louisiana. (Image: National Hurricane Center)

"We are currently tracking waterspouts over marine and marshy area," National Weather Service New Orleans said.

Hurricane Katrina devastated Northern Gulf city during the last week of August in 2005, killing an estimated 1,800 people.

New Orleans is more vulnerable to hurricane damage than most cities for two main reasons, according to the University of Wisconsin Eau-Claire. First, New Orleans’ elevation is about six feet below sea level; second, the area lacks wetlands and barrier islands, which serve as natural defense against storms.

Fox News' Paul Conner contributed to this report.

