Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Live News
Published
Last Update

Ida strengthens into major Category 3 hurricane ahead of US landfall: LIVE UPDATES

Hurricane Ida strengthened into a major Category 3 hurricane in the predawn hours of Sunday. It is forecast to become a "dangerous" Category 4 storm with winds as high as 130 mph, a life-threatening storm surge and flooding rain when it makes landfall in Louisiana by Sunday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center warned.

Covered by: Brie Stimson

4Posts
Back to Top

incoming update…

Ida strengthens into major Category 3 hurricane overnight

Hurricane Ida strengthened into a major Category 3 hurricane overnight into Sunday with maximum sustained winds near 115 mph as it moved closer to Louisiana.

Ida is expected to continue to rapidly strengthen into an "extremely dangerous" storm, likely a Category 4 in the next 12 years before it makes landfall in the U.S.

Rapid weakening is expected after landfall, the National Hurricane Center said in a update.

Posted by Brie Stimson

Louisiana's hospitals filled with coronavirus patients ahead of Hurricane Ida

Louisiana's hospitals filled with coronavirus patients ahead of Hurricane Ida

In this Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021 file photo, Nursing coordinator Beth Springer, facing, has a cup of coffee while talking to coworkers in the emergency room, during her shift at the Willis Knighton Medical Center in Shreveport, La. Louisiana hospitals already packed with patients from the latest coronavirus surge are now bracing for a powerful Category 4 hurricane, which is expected to crash ashore Sunday, Aug. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

Many of Louisiana's hospitals already have an excess of coronavirus patients amid a surge in the state and ahead of Hurricane Ida's expected landfall on Sunday.

The hurricane is forecast to became a "dangerous" Category 4 storm and could further stress already crowded hospitals.

Daily tallies of new cases went from a few hundred a day through much of the spring and early summer to thousands a day by late July. Statewide, hospitalizations had peaked at around 2,000 or less in three previous surges. But that number peaked at more than 3,000 in August. The number reported Saturday was near 2,700, still high enough to stress hospitals.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Posted by Brie Stimson

As Hurricane Ida moves rapidly toward Gulf Coast, Nora could impact Southwest

As Hurricane Ida moves rapidly toward Gulf Coast, Hurricane Nora was swirling over the eastern Pacific Ocean on Saturday. 

According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm was located approximately 230 miles south of Cabo Corrientes, Mexico and moving toward the northwest near 12 mph. 

The center of the storm is expected to reach the southwestern coast of Mexico later Saturday before passing near the coast of the states of Jalisco and Nayarit. 

Click here to read more on Fox News.

Posted by Brie Stimson

Ida was poised to strike Louisiana 16 years to the day after Hurricane Katrina

Ida was poised to strike Louisiana 16 years to the day after Hurricane Katrina

In this Aug. 30, 2005 file photo, Floodwaters from Hurricane Katrina fill the streets near downtown New Orleans. Hurricane Ida looks an awful lot like Hurricane Katrina, bearing down on the same part of Louisiana on the same calendar date. But hurricane experts say there are differences in the two storms 16 years apart that may prove key and may make Ida nastier in some ways but less dangerous in others.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

Sixteen years to the day after Hurricane Katrina ravaged New Orleans in 2005, Hurricane Ida is set to slam into the city on Sunday as a "dangerous" Category 4 storm.

Katrina devastated the Mississippi and Louisiana coasts. A Category 3 storm, Katrina was blamed for 1,800 deaths and caused levee breaches and catastrophic flooding in New Orleans. The city still hasn't fully recovered.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Posted by Brie Stimson

Live Coverage begins here