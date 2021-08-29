Ida strengthens into major Category 3 hurricane ahead of US landfall: LIVE UPDATES

incoming update…
Hurricane Ida strengthened into a major Category 3 hurricane overnight into Sunday with maximum sustained winds near 115 mph as it moved closer to Louisiana.
Ida is expected to continue to rapidly strengthen into an "extremely dangerous" storm, likely a Category 4 in the next 12 years before it makes landfall in the U.S.
Rapid weakening is expected after landfall, the National Hurricane Center said in a update.
Many of Louisiana's hospitals already have an excess of coronavirus patients amid a surge in the state and ahead of Hurricane Ida's expected landfall on Sunday.
The hurricane is forecast to became a "dangerous" Category 4 storm and could further stress already crowded hospitals.
Daily tallies of new cases went from a few hundred a day through much of the spring and early summer to thousands a day by late July. Statewide, hospitalizations had peaked at around 2,000 or less in three previous surges. But that number peaked at more than 3,000 in August. The number reported Saturday was near 2,700, still high enough to stress hospitals.
As Hurricane Ida moves rapidly toward Gulf Coast, Hurricane Nora was swirling over the eastern Pacific Ocean on Saturday.
According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm was located approximately 230 miles south of Cabo Corrientes, Mexico and moving toward the northwest near 12 mph.
The center of the storm is expected to reach the southwestern coast of Mexico later Saturday before passing near the coast of the states of Jalisco and Nayarit.
Sixteen years to the day after Hurricane Katrina ravaged New Orleans in 2005, Hurricane Ida is set to slam into the city on Sunday as a "dangerous" Category 4 storm.
Katrina devastated the Mississippi and Louisiana coasts. A Category 3 storm, Katrina was blamed for 1,800 deaths and caused levee breaches and catastrophic flooding in New Orleans. The city still hasn't fully recovered.
