Ida strengthens into major Category 3 hurricane ahead of US landfall: LIVE UPDATES

Ida strengthens into major Category 3 hurricane overnight

Hurricane Ida strengthened into a major Category 3 hurricane overnight into Sunday with maximum sustained winds near 115 mph as it moved closer to Louisiana.

Ida is expected to continue to rapidly strengthen into an "extremely dangerous" storm, likely a Category 4 in the next 12 years before it makes landfall in the U.S.

Rapid weakening is expected after landfall, the National Hurricane Center said in a update.