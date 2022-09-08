Hunter Biden's shady business dealings, Memphis teen's livestreamed shooting rampage and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First.

BAD BUSINESS - FIRST ON FOX: Emails reveal new details of Hunter Biden's shady dealings with Chinese officials. Continue reading …

TERROR IN MEMPHIS - Teen accused of deadly shooting rampage streamed on Facebook was released from jail 6 months ago. Continue reading …

‘QUEER LIBRARY’ - High school teacher boasts about sexually explicit material for students. Continue reading …

‘WEARING ON THE SOUL’ - Pastors battle skyrocketing burnout amid politics, pandemic. Continue reading …

MOMMY & MOMMY - Popular children's cartoon introduces first same-sex couple. Continue reading …

-

POLITICS

COVID CONTROVERSY - One major sticking point for Republicans in government funding bill. Continue reading …

RATCHETING UP THE RHETORIC - Senate Democrats back President Biden's portrayal of 'MAGA Republicans' as threats to democracy. Continue reading …

‘WHERE, WHEN, HOW’ - Questions remain after John Fetterman says he will debate Mehmet Oz ahead of Pennsylvania Senate election. Continue reading …

PARTY PROBLEM - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says New York Times story shows Stacey Abrams losing support of her base. Continue reading …

MEDIA

‘LOST ITS WAY’ - Anti-Defamation League launches review of education content after Fox News Digital investigation. Continue reading …

‘CALLING OUT BS’ - Jen Psaki to bring ‘passion’ for ‘debunking’ to new MSNBC show, calls backlash to Biden speech ‘bizarre.’ Continue reading …

JOE’S ‘PROBLEM’ - NPR laments ‘problem’ of President Biden meeting with only White historians to discuss threats to democracy. Continue reading …

‘DOCTOR’S OFFICE’ POLITICS - NBC’s Alcindor says Republican women voting Democrat for first time over new ‘enthusiasm' on abortion. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS - Newsom's green dream is a nightmare for most of California. Continue reading …



TUCKER CARLSON - Pennsylvania Democratic senatorial candidate John Fetterman has a long list of documented failures. Continue reading …



SEAN HANNITY - California in crisis as state urges citizens to conserve power. Continue reading …



IN OTHER NEWS

‘INHUMANE POLICIES’ - Fentanyl, violent crime plague Americans thanks to Biden's open border: opinion. Continue reading …

INSPIRATIONAL EDUCATOR - California man, a former custodian, becomes principal: 'You can change course and achieve something.' Continue reading …

‘TO BOLDLY GO’ - 'Star Trek' icon Nichelle Nichols' ashes to launch into space, son Kyle calls Enterprise mission 'great honor.' Continue reading …

COSTLY CONCERNS - Financial fears grow among small business owners with inflation top of mind. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"Lawmakers [in California] now have already shut down 75% of the state's nuclear power plants. What do you expect? They are now implementing a plan to phase out all oil and gas production by 2045. "

- SEAN HANNITY

